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Dubai builds new shipping hub to connect trade, finance and logistics

DMCC links shipping, finance and insurance to capture more trade value

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai builds new shipping hub to connect trade, finance and logistics
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Dubai: Dubai is moving to capture a larger share of global shipping revenue by bringing trade, finance and maritime services into a single ecosystem, with the launch of a new Maritime Centre at DMCC.

The initiative is designed to go beyond the movement of goods and focus on where value is created, financed and retained, offering companies a platform that connects shipping activity directly with capital, insurance and advisory services.

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From cargo movement to value capture

The Maritime Centre builds on an existing base of more than 150 maritime-related companies already operating within DMCC, spanning shipping, logistics, marine services and trade support.

The new platform formalises that activity into a structured environment aimed at increasing deal flow and keeping more of the financial value linked to shipping within Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said the shift reflects how the industry itself is evolving.

“Shipping today is not only about the movement of goods but about how that activity is financed, structured and managed. With the DMCC Maritime Centre, we are building the ecosystem around that reality,” he said.

He added that the platform is designed to bring together all parts of the maritime value chain. “We are bringing together the companies, capital and services that sit around maritime trade and creating the conditions for more of that value to be captured here in Dubai.”

Connecting trade with capital

A key feature of the centre is its integration with DMCC FinX and the DMCC Wealth Hub, linking physical shipping activity with access to financing, risk management and wealth structuring.

This allows maritime businesses to tap into funding tied directly to real trade flows, including vessel financing and freight-linked receivables, while also managing the wealth generated from those activities within the same ecosystem.

“Working in close alignment with DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub, the Maritime Centre will connect maritime trade with access to capital, financing and risk management, while supporting the structuring and preservation of wealth linked to shipping and trade assets,” Bin Sulayem said.

Building a full-service ecosystem

The centre is positioned as a commercial platform, bringing together shipowners, operators, financiers, insurers, legal advisers and technology providers in one place.

Services will span maritime finance, insurance, legal support, digital documentation and commercial intelligence, creating a full-service environment designed to support deal-making and execution.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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