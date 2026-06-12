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DMCC plans new wealth tool for family offices and investors

New Foundations framework will support succession planning and asset protection

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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The Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC).
The Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC).
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Dubai: DMCC is preparing to introduce a Foundations framework in its free zone, expanding Dubai’s wealth-structuring options for investors, family offices, entrepreneurs, and private wealth holders.

The proposed framework is in the final stages of regulatory review and is designed to support succession planning, long-term asset holding, wealth preservation, governance arrangements and private wealth structuring.

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The move comes as Dubai continues to attract global capital, family offices and entrepreneurs looking for legal structures that can manage ownership, protect assets and support continuity across generations.

New layer for private wealth structuring

Foundations are expected to become the next product in DMCC’s structuring platform, following the launch of Special Purpose Vehicle and Holding Company licences in 2025.

The new framework will sit alongside those existing products, giving DMCC members more options to organise assets, investments and ownership structures within the free zone’s legal and regulatory environment.

DMCC said the framework has been developed after extensive market consultation and international benchmarking, to meet demand from global family offices and investors seeking more sophisticated structuring tools.

Demand rises for succession planning

Private wealth holders and family offices are increasingly looking for structures that can help manage succession, asset protection and governance across jurisdictions.

The proposed Foundations framework is intended to serve those needs by offering a flexible structure for long-term continuity, particularly for families, entrepreneurs and investment vehicles managing cross-border assets.

"The introduction of Foundations represents the next step in expanding our structuring platform. By developing a modern, internationally aligned framework, we are providing greater flexibility for succession planning, asset protection, governance, and long-term wealth preservation," said said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC. "Alongside initiatives such as the DMCC Wealth Hub and DMCC FinX, this reflects our broader strategy to support capital formation, enterprise growth, and investment across every stage of the investment lifecycle.”

Dubai’s wealth ecosystem expands

The framework will also complement DMCC Wealth Hub and DMCC FinX, deepening the link between capital structuring, wealth management and investment activity in Dubai.

DMCC said further details on the Foundations framework will be announced in due course.

Once introduced, the new structure will strengthen DMCC’s position as a destination for investors seeking long-term wealth planning and governance solutions, while adding another layer to Dubai’s growing private capital ecosystem.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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