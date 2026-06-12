DMCC plans new wealth tool for family offices and investors

New Foundations framework will support succession planning and asset protection
Dubai: DMCC is preparing to introduce a Foundations framework in its free zone, expanding Dubai’s wealth-structuring options for investors, family offices, entrepreneurs, and private wealth holders.
The proposed framework is in the final stages of regulatory review and is designed to support succession planning, long-term asset holding, wealth preservation, governance arrangements and private wealth structuring.
The move comes as Dubai continues to attract global capital, family offices and entrepreneurs looking for legal structures that can manage ownership, protect assets and support continuity across generations.
Foundations are expected to become the next product in DMCC’s structuring platform, following the launch of Special Purpose Vehicle and Holding Company licences in 2025.
The new framework will sit alongside those existing products, giving DMCC members more options to organise assets, investments and ownership structures within the free zone’s legal and regulatory environment.
DMCC said the framework has been developed after extensive market consultation and international benchmarking, to meet demand from global family offices and investors seeking more sophisticated structuring tools.
Private wealth holders and family offices are increasingly looking for structures that can help manage succession, asset protection and governance across jurisdictions.
The proposed Foundations framework is intended to serve those needs by offering a flexible structure for long-term continuity, particularly for families, entrepreneurs and investment vehicles managing cross-border assets.
"The introduction of Foundations represents the next step in expanding our structuring platform. By developing a modern, internationally aligned framework, we are providing greater flexibility for succession planning, asset protection, governance, and long-term wealth preservation," said said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC. "Alongside initiatives such as the DMCC Wealth Hub and DMCC FinX, this reflects our broader strategy to support capital formation, enterprise growth, and investment across every stage of the investment lifecycle.”
The framework will also complement DMCC Wealth Hub and DMCC FinX, deepening the link between capital structuring, wealth management and investment activity in Dubai.
DMCC said further details on the Foundations framework will be announced in due course.
Once introduced, the new structure will strengthen DMCC’s position as a destination for investors seeking long-term wealth planning and governance solutions, while adding another layer to Dubai’s growing private capital ecosystem.