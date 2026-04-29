Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre added 775 new companies in the first three months of 2026, marking one of its strongest starts to a year and signalling that global financial firms, family offices and wealth managers are still expanding in Dubai despite wider market uncertainty.

The number of new registrations was 62% higher than the same period last year, when 478 companies set up in the centre. March alone saw 258 new companies establish a presence in DIFC, up from 162 in March 2025, giving the financial district further momentum at a time when Dubai is trying to position itself among the world’s top four financial centres by 2033.

“Dubai continues to consolidate a unique economic model rooted in a proactive and agile response to regional and global shifts,” Sheikh Maktoum said. “This approach is inspired by the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, centred on foresight, economic readiness and transformation of challenges into opportunities for growth.”

The first-quarter performance also points to a broader movement of capital and institutions into the emirate. A stronger pipeline of asset managers, banks, insurers, family offices and advisory firms is deepening Dubai’s financial ecosystem, with DIFC increasingly being used as a regional base for business across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

“This growth not only reflects the strength of our platform, but also enhances our reputation as the region’s leading financial centre,” Amiri said. He added that more institutions and families joining the ecosystem are helping create “a dynamic, future-ready environment” that strengthens Dubai’s role as a gateway to opportunities across MEASA.

The growth in foundations also shows how DIFC is expanding beyond traditional financial services. The centre is being used by families and private capital groups to manage long-term wealth, build governance frameworks and connect with advisers, asset managers and legal specialists operating within the same jurisdiction.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.