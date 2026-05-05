UK's $228b Man Group moves to set up Abu Dhabi presence

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said Man Group has submitted an application to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi, marking a further step in the emirate’s efforts to position itself as a global asset management hub.

The centre has been expanding across areas such as hedge funds, private capital and quantitative strategies, as it aims to connect capital flows across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

ADGM said the addition of Man Group would further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for asset management. The financial centre reported a 36 per cent rise in assets under management in 2025 and said it now has more than 12,000 active licences.

Robyn Grew, chief executive of Man Group, said the firm sees Abu Dhabi as a key financial centre and described the licence application as a milestone in its regional strategy.

The announcement comes as ADGM continues to attract international asset managers and investment firms. In recent months, companies including Bain Capital, Barings and Hillhouse Investment have set up offices in Abu Dhabi.

ADGM said the planned presence is expected to be established in the coming period and will add to the firm’s global network.

The move forms part of Man Group’s broader expansion in the Middle East, with the firm aiming to build a regional base in Abu Dhabi and deepen its engagement with investors across the region.

The London-listed alternative investment firm, which manages about $228.7 billion in assets, has applied for a Category 3A licence and plans to set up operations in the capital, subject to regulatory approval.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.