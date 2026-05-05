UK's $228b Man Group moves to set up Abu Dhabi presence

London-listed asset manager applies for ADGM licence as global firms expand in UAE
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said Man Group has submitted an application to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi, marking a further step in the emirate’s efforts to position itself as a global asset management hub.
The London-listed alternative investment firm, which manages about $228.7 billion in assets, has applied for a Category 3A licence and plans to set up operations in the capital, subject to regulatory approval.
The move forms part of Man Group’s broader expansion in the Middle East, with the firm aiming to build a regional base in Abu Dhabi and deepen its engagement with investors across the region.
ADGM said the planned presence is expected to be established in the coming period and will add to the firm’s global network.
The announcement comes as ADGM continues to attract international asset managers and investment firms. In recent months, companies including Bain Capital, Barings and Hillhouse Investment have set up offices in Abu Dhabi.
Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said Man Group’s decision reflects confidence in the UAE’s capital markets and Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem.
“ADGM remains focused on enabling leading international institutions to grow from Abu Dhabi through a trusted regulatory environment, world-class infrastructure, and access to long-term capital,” he said.
Robyn Grew, chief executive of Man Group, said the firm sees Abu Dhabi as a key financial centre and described the licence application as a milestone in its regional strategy.
She said Man Group has longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi, including involvement in ADGM’s advisory panel more than a decade ago and partnerships with local investors.
The firm expects its future hub in Abu Dhabi to eventually cover distribution, investment and trading activities.
ADGM said the addition of Man Group would further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for asset management. The financial centre reported a 36 per cent rise in assets under management in 2025 and said it now has more than 12,000 active licences.
The centre has been expanding across areas such as hedge funds, private capital and quantitative strategies, as it aims to connect capital flows across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.