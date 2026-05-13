Abu Dhabi offers stability, institutional strength, and global market connectivity
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) concluded a highly successful participation at the 2026 Milken Institute Global Conference, held in Los Angeles from May 3 to 6, following a wave of major announcements in April by eight leading global financial firms managing a combined $4.4 trillion in assets, all unveiling plans to establish a presence in the emirate.
During the visit, the delegation, led by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, reinforced Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as the “Capital of Capital,” highlighting the emirate’s role as a strategic hub connecting capital flows between the Global North and South.
On the sidelines of the conference, Al Zaabi and senior ADGM executives held a series of high-level meetings with global policymakers, institutional investors, and some of the world’s largest asset management firms to discuss Abu Dhabi’s strategic role in shaping the future of global finance, cross-border investment flows, and international collaboration.
Underscoring ADGM’s strategic focus on converting institutional interest into long-term partnerships and facilitating market entry, Al Zaabi said:
“Our engagements in the United States reflect a deliberate strategy aimed at deepening relationships with leading global investors and top-tier financial institutions. As global capital increasingly gravitates toward platforms that offer stability, institutional strength, and strong connectivity to international markets, ADGM continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global financial centre.”
He added: “As ADGM advances toward its ambition of becoming one of the world’s top five financial centres, we remain committed to enhancing our role as a globally trusted ecosystem built on regulatory clarity, future-ready governance, and direct access to regional and international opportunities.”
Al Zaabi further noted: “As the fastest-growing international financial centre in the region, ADGM is witnessing exceptional momentum in attracting leading global asset managers. This demand is reflected in the decision by firms managing nearly $4.4 trillion in global assets to choose ADGM as a platform for expanding their operations. As we deepen our international partnerships, we remain focused on enabling capital flows, driving innovation, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as the Capital of Capital, helping shape the future of global finance.”
During the Milken Institute Global Conference, Al Zaabi joined Alan Schwartz in a panel discussion titled “Driving Global Financial Innovation,” where he highlighted Abu Dhabi’s remarkable economic transformation and ADGM’s role in building a resilient, future-ready financial ecosystem.
Al Zaabi emphasized that the UAE’s long-term economic diversification strategy remains the cornerstone of the nation’s economic strength, stating:
“The resilience of the UAE economy is the result of a long-term strategic vision, not a short-term response to changing conditions. What we are witnessing today confirms the success of this economic model, which was designed to deliver sustainable and balanced performance even during challenging times.”
He added:
“ADGM has continued its growth trajectory. In March 2026, we issued 284 new licences, compared to 270 licences during the same period last year, marking a 5.2% increase.”
Al Zaabi also highlighted ADGM’s position within the evolving global financial landscape, saying:
“We are building a financial centre that anticipates the needs of the future by combining openness with institutional strength, and connectivity with long-term capital. This is what we mean when we say Abu Dhabi is the Capital of Capital.”
ADGM’s participation at the Milken Institute Global Conference followed a series of announcements by major international financial institutions planning to establish operations within its regulatory jurisdiction.
Since the end of March, firms including Muzinich & Co. ($30.5 billion AUM), Hillhouse Investment Management (more than $100 billion AUM), Barings ($481 billion AUM), and Bain Capital ($225 billion AUM) have opened offices within ADGM.
Additionally, Hashed Global Management Limited ($324 million AUM) and Rokos Capital Management ($22 billion AUM) secured Financial Services Permissions in the week preceding the conference, while Capital Group ($3.3 trillion AUM) and Man Group ($228.7 billion AUM) announced plans to establish operations in Abu Dhabi.
During the conference, Abu Dhabi Global Market hosted more than 50 high-level meetings with leading global institutions, including Man Group, Bain Capital, Blackstone, Carlyle Global Investment Management, Coinbase, and Guggenheim Partners, further strengthening its ties with key players across the U.S. financial ecosystem.
The discussions focused on collaboration opportunities, facilitating companies’ entry into Abu Dhabi, and leveraging ADGM’s advanced regulatory framework and extensive global network.
ADGM continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader economic vision as a trusted, future-ready international financial centre founded on international best practices and the direct application of English common law.