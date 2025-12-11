GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi launches new finance cluster set to create 8,000 jobs by 2045

New hub aims to create 8,000 skilled jobs and attract billions in long-term investment

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Big push for UAE jobs and investment as Abu Dhabi launches new finance cluster.
Dubai: Abu Dhabi has launched the Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster, a major initiative aiming to build the emirate’s next growth engine in global finance. By 2045, the new cluster is expected to contribute $15.2 billion to direct GDP, create 8,000 skilled jobs and attract at least $4.6 billion in investment.

The initiative, developed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), brings together the fastest-growing segments of international finance, including fintech, digital assets, insurance, reinsurance and alternative investments.

The FIDA cluster is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s diversification agenda, designed to attract institutions and innovators seeking a predictable, transparent and well-capitalised ecosystem.

“By bringing sovereign investors, regulators, global institutions and technology innovators into a single, connected cluster, Abu Dhabi is the preferred home for those building the future of digital assets, AI-powered financial solutions, and breakthrough fintech platforms,” said Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO.

FIDA will focus on building institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure that complies with global standards, expand reinsurance capacity, and develop long-term savings and risk management mechanisms. It will also increase access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises through alternative lending, venture debt and growth capital channels.

Sustainable and alternative finance at the core

Sustainable finance is embedded throughout the programme, supporting Abu Dhabi’s net-zero goals through new green and transition finance products. The cluster will strengthen the emirate’s alternative assets ecosystem, providing a robust platform for private equity, venture capital, and real estate investment vehicles aimed at institutional investors.

FIDA’s design also connects with priority sector clusters, including AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA), Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM), and Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI). The integrated structure helps businesses across these clusters access financing and manage risk efficiently.

Abu Dhabi’s position as the “Capital of Capital” is backed by $1.8 trillion in sovereign wealth, a strong regulatory system, and an extensive network of investment protection and trade agreements. Companies within FIDA will benefit from efficient, treaty-backed access to key markets across Europe, North America and Asia.

Oversight will involve the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Securities and Commodities Authority, ensuring coordinated and future-ready financial governance.

The innovation network, led by Hub71, UAE University, Khalifa University, Emirates Institute of Finance and ADGM Academy, will drive research-to-market transitions in financial technology.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
