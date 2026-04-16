Barings opens Abu Dhabi office, deepens Middle East push

Global asset manager expands in Abu Dhabi to tap regional investor demand
Dubai: Barings has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi, expanding its presence in the Gulf as it looks to strengthen ties with institutional investors and capture growing demand for alternative investments in the region.
The move follows the firm’s entry into Dubai in 2024 and places it closer to sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other large allocators of capital based in the UAE.
The Abu Dhabi office will operate within Abu Dhabi Global Market, giving the firm access to a regulated financial centre and proximity to regional capital.
“The opening of our Abu Dhabi office reaffirms Barings’ commitment to the Middle East and our belief in the region’s growth trajectory. Being on the ground enables us to better serve our clients and partner with them to unlock opportunities across global credit markets,” said Mike Freno, Chairman and CEO of Barings.
The firm is targeting deeper engagement with sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors, where allocations to private credit and alternative assets continue to rise.
Waleed Zamel, Managing Director and Head of Middle East for Barings’ Global Client Group, said the office will support closer interaction with clients and more tailored investment strategies.
“This expansion marks an important milestone in our strategy to build a strong presence in the region and reaffirms our commitment to our trusted partners. Abu Dhabi is a key financial hub and a growth pillar of Barings’ Middle East strategy, and having a local office allows us to engage more closely with clients and deliver tailored investment solutions that meet their evolving needs.”
The addition of Barings adds to a growing list of global asset managers establishing a base in Abu Dhabi, as the emirate positions itself as a hub for capital allocation and fund management.
“We are pleased to welcome Barings to ADGM’s ecosystem. Their decision underscores the continued interest from leading global firms choosing Abu Dhabi for regional and international growth. With a strong regulatory framework and deep connectivity to regional capital, ADGM continues to support asset and wealth managers as they expand their presence and access opportunities across the region and beyond,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM.
Barings said it continues to see strong demand from Middle Eastern investors for public and private credit as well as real estate, areas that are expected to remain central to its regional strategy.