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Barings opens Abu Dhabi office, deepens Middle East push

Global asset manager expands in Abu Dhabi to tap regional investor demand

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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The Al Maryah Island hosts Abu Dhabi Global Market.
The Al Maryah Island hosts Abu Dhabi Global Market.
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Dubai: Barings has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi, expanding its presence in the Gulf as it looks to strengthen ties with institutional investors and capture growing demand for alternative investments in the region.

The move follows the firm’s entry into Dubai in 2024 and places it closer to sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other large allocators of capital based in the UAE.

Expansion builds on regional demand

The Abu Dhabi office will operate within Abu Dhabi Global Market, giving the firm access to a regulated financial centre and proximity to regional capital.

“The opening of our Abu Dhabi office reaffirms Barings’ commitment to the Middle East and our belief in the region’s growth trajectory. Being on the ground enables us to better serve our clients and partner with them to unlock opportunities across global credit markets,” said Mike Freno, Chairman and CEO of Barings.

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Focus on institutional relationships

The firm is targeting deeper engagement with sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors, where allocations to private credit and alternative assets continue to rise.

Waleed Zamel, Managing Director and Head of Middle East for Barings’ Global Client Group, said the office will support closer interaction with clients and more tailored investment strategies.

“This expansion marks an important milestone in our strategy to build a strong presence in the region and reaffirms our commitment to our trusted partners. Abu Dhabi is a key financial hub and a growth pillar of Barings’ Middle East strategy, and having a local office allows us to engage more closely with clients and deliver tailored investment solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

Abu Dhabi strengthens position

The addition of Barings adds to a growing list of global asset managers establishing a base in Abu Dhabi, as the emirate positions itself as a hub for capital allocation and fund management.

“We are pleased to welcome Barings to ADGM’s ecosystem. Their decision underscores the continued interest from leading global firms choosing Abu Dhabi for regional and international growth. With a strong regulatory framework and deep connectivity to regional capital, ADGM continues to support asset and wealth managers as they expand their presence and access opportunities across the region and beyond,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM.

Barings said it continues to see strong demand from Middle Eastern investors for public and private credit as well as real estate, areas that are expected to remain central to its regional strategy.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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