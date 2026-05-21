Imagine Dragons to headline Abu Dhabi F1 2026 after-race concerts on Yas Island

It’s another big-ticket moment for the season finale
Imagine Dragons are heading to Abu Dhabi, folks.
The band behind anthems like Radioactive, Demons, Believer and Thunder will take over the After-Race Concert stage at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday, 5 December, bringing much joy to fans.
It’s another big-ticket moment for the season finale. The Yasalam entertainment programme, already known for turning race weekend into a full-scale music festival, is once again stacking its line-up with global names.
And this is just the beginning.
Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson have confirmed to open weekend’s entertainment on Thursday, 3 December, setting the tone for a few days. More international acts are expected to be announced soon, building anticipation for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest editions yet.
Behind the scenes, organisers Ethara say the goal is simple: keep raising the bar.
Last year’s event drew a record crowd of 339,000 fans, including 136,000 concertgoers across After-Race Concerts and official after-parties, helping cement Abu Dhabi’s status as one of the most powerful intersections of sport and entertainment on the global calendar.
For 2026, expectations are even higher. The 18th edition of the race runs from 3–6 December at Yas Marina Circuit, and with championship drama, premium hospitality experiences, and a growing list of global performers, it’s already shaping up to be a season finale built for headlines.
Tickets are already on sale, including Golden Circle upgrades for fans who want to be closer to the stage when the lights go down and the music kicks in.
What: After-Race Concert featuring Imagine Dragons (Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yasalam entertainment)
When: Saturday, 5 December 2026 (Race weekend: 3–6 December 2026)
Where: Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE