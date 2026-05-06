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SB Girls Dubai tickets go live soon: Here’s exactly when to book

Early bird prices start at Dh299 as Filipino pop group prepares for August 9 show in Dubai

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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SB Girls Dubai concert tickets to drop on May 8
SB Girls Dubai concert tickets to drop on May 8
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Dubai: The wait is finally over for fans across the UAE. After months of anticipation, teasers, and growing excitement online, tickets for the much-awaited SB Girls “Get Get Aww” concert in Dubai will officially go on sale this Friday, May 8, at 7pm.

The concert has been set to take place on August 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre Arena, promising an evening that goes beyond music to celebrate identity, resilience, and community spirit.

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A celebration of Filipino pride in the UAE

According the organisers, the event is more than just a live performance, it is a tribute to the passion and strength of the Filipino community in the UAE, particularly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Driven by strong fan demand, the show reflects how music continues to unite communities and turn everyday struggles into shared moments of joy and pride.

"We’ve seen every comment, every tag, every shared post, and every fan waiting for this moment," event producer ProXperts told Gulf News.

Despite recent regional challenges, the production team has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a memorable and uplifting experience.

Ticket prices and early bird details

Fans can take advantage of limited early bird tickets, with prices designed to make the concert accessible to a wide audience. Early bird rates are as follows:

  • General admission floor: Dh299

  • Golden circle floor: Dh499

  • VIP floor: Dh899

  • Silver: Dh299

  • Gold: Dh399

  • Platinum: Dh499

Flexible payment options will also be available through Tabby, allowing fans to split payments into four installments.

Organisers have noted that early bird tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

How to buy tickets

All tickets will be released through the AccessPass website. Fans have been advised to log in ahead of the 7pm release time to improve their chances of securing preferred slots.

In a message to fans, organisers have expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support leading up to the announcement.

They have mentioned that the concert is being prepared “with so much heart and purpose,” promising a night filled with music, high energy performances, emotional moments, and fan interactions.

“Thank you for your patience, your nonstop messages, your excitement, and your unwavering support throughout this journey,” stated ProXperts.

A message of resilience

The concert carries the message aimed at OFWs and the wider community, “Laban, laban. Hindi bawi bawi,” which translates to keep fighting, no turning back.

Organisers have highlighted that life abroad comes with challenges, and the event aims to offer a moment for people to come together, celebrate, and recharge.

"Life abroad is never easy and we know many continue to work tirelessly every single day for their families and dreams. Through this concert, we hope to give everyone a moment to celebrate, breathe, sing, dance, and simply enjoy together as one community," shared ProXperts.

Looking ahead to August

In addition to the UAE leg of SB Girls’ world tour, the Abu Dhabi show has been scheduled for August 8 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

With excitement building, the back to back reunion concerts have been eyed to be one of the most anticipated Filipino music events in the UAE this year.

As organisers put it, the night will be “a celebration of Filipino pride and unity here in the UAE,” one that fans have been waiting for, and one they are unlikely to forget.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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Related Topics:
UAEFilipino artistsDubaiConcertAbu Dhabi

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