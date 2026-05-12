What is the UAE-funded ‘Fallen Heroes Scholarship’ and how students can apply

“The scholarships, funded by the UAE government, are honouring the memory of frontline workers from 14 nationalities who tragically lost their lives in the UAE during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the embassy in a Facebook post.

The initiative offers three scholarships for Filipino students pursuing undergraduate or master’s degrees in medicine or related medical fields at UAE-based universities.

Dubai: Filipino students in the UAE who aspire to build careers in medicine and healthcare now have a new opportunity, as the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced the opening of applications for the “Fallen Heroes Scholarships,” a programme funded by the UAE government.

While the embassy will review and endorse up to 10 applicants, the final selection of the three scholars will be made by the UAE government.

The scholarship provides full coverage of tuition fees for the entire duration of the selected medicine programme or a related medical field, easing the financial burden for students pursuing long-term medical education in the UAE.

Applicants must already have an offer of admission from a UAE-based university in medicine or a related healthcare discipline.

The programme is open to Filipino nationals who either currently reside in the UAE or are expected to begin their studies in September this year.

Volunteer work or involvement in healthcare-related activities will be viewed favourably, alongside a clear motivation to contribute to the healthcare sector, whether in the UAE or upon return to the Philippines.

Selection will be based not only on academic merit but also on financial need and the applicant’s engagement with community service.

Academic transcripts and certificates are also mandatory, together with a personal statement outlining career goals, reasons for choosing medicine, personal circumstances, and justification for financial support.

Additionally, students must provide either a university offer letter for those commencing studies in September this year or an enrolment certificate for those already studying in the UAE.

Applicants are required to submit standard identification documents including passport, Emirates ID, and residence visa copies, as well as a professional passport-sized photograph with a white background.

The scholarship programme is expected to open doors for aspiring Filipino healthcare professionals in the UAE, while also reinforcing the country’s commitment to education, humanitarian values, and international cooperation in honouring frontline heroes.

Meanwhile, the embassy has confirmed that the deadline for submission of applications is on June 1, urging eligible students to prepare their requirements early.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.