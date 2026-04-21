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Frontliners Tribute Initiative allows children of all ages to express their appreciation

Submissions are open from April 27 to May 11

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Frontliners Tribute Initiative allows children of all ages to express their appreciation
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Does your child have a hero? Now he or she can leave a little note of appreciation for those on the frontlines in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge has launched the new project called the Frontliners Tribute Initiative, where students of all grades can, as part of the National Art Expressions Program, contribute works of across art, writing, music, and innovation.

Submissions are open from April 27 to May 11, and selected works will be available for viewing in a public digital gallery in June.

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If the past few weeks have shown us anything, it is the mettle of the UAE martyrs and the resilience of soldiers who have kept the country well protected during its hour of need.

From those who flew fighter jets, ensuring safe skies, to those who worked on intercepting drones during peak attacks, UAE's brave have given the youth much to look up and aspire too.

Now, this new initiative allows them to express their gratitude and appreciation in creative manners, from art to poetic expression.

The Frontliners Tribute Initiative highlights student contributions from across Abu Dhabi, strengthening social cohesion and national identity in a shared expression of appreciation for those who support the community, explains Abu Dhabi Media Office.

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