How a 17-year-old in Dubai uses doodle art to support mental wellbeing

UAE-based student launches "Yoodle Doodle" inspired by her own experience with art therapy
Dubai: Dubai’s fast-paced lifestyle and culture of innovation are inspiring many young people to turn personal passions into meaningful projects. Among them is 17-year-old Yasmine Farra, a Lebanese student living in Dubai who has launched an art therapy initiative focused on relaxation and stress relief through creativity.
According to Farra, her interest in psychology, mental health, and art led her to discover the calming effects of creative expression during stressful periods in her life.
“Art became a personal form of therapy for me during stressful periods in my life. I realised that drawing and colouring helped me slow down, process emotions, and feel calmer,” Farra told Gulf News.
That personal experience has inspired her to create “Yoodle Doodle,” which is part of a growing movement of youth-led initiatives supported by the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme under Arcadia Education.
Yoodle Doodle centres around large A0-sized doodle rolls featuring hand-drawn illustrations and themed patterns designed to encourage relaxation through colouring and artistic expression.
“The process is very open and personal. Each doodle roll contains hand-drawn illustrations and patterns, but there is no ‘correct’ way to complete it. People can colour, paint, or decorate it however they want, which allows them to relax and take a break from stressful situations,” explained Farra.
The idea has been shaped by both her personal experiences and research around mental wellbeing.
“Many studies have shown that artistic expression, including colouring, can help reduce stress and anxiety levels. I wanted to take those benefits and make them accessible to others in a simple and creative way.”
Living in the UAE has also played an important role in developing the idea.
“Living in the UAE has exposed me to a very fast-paced and high-pressure environment, especially as a student balancing academics, athletics, social life, and future goals,” shared Farra.
Art has become part of her own routine for coping with stress, particularly from exams, schoolwork, sports, or personal endeavours.
“I would dim the lights in my room, play music, and spend time colouring or doodling. It helped me feel grounded and significantly improved my mood. Through that experience, I realised how powerful art therapy can be for mental wellbeing.”
Seeing similar pressures among other students have motivated her to create something that could benefit the wider community.
“Since giving back to my community is very important to me, I decided to make this type of art therapy more accessible and provide people with a creative way to unwind, relax, and express themselves.”
Apart from managing the startup, Farra continues to balance academics, athletics, and extracurricular activities as a student in Dubai.
“I think balancing being both a student and an entrepreneur really comes down to time management and organisation,” said Farra.
For her, the use of calendars and planners have helped in managing her schedule.
“Sometimes there are busy periods where school comes first, and other times I dedicate more energy to Yoodle Doodle. But because I’m passionate about both, I’ve learned how to create a healthy balance between them.”
Farra hopes her journey encourages other young people to pursue their own ideas and projects.
“Success takes dedication, patience, and consistency. That’s why passion is so important, you need to genuinely believe in what you’re creating, because that motivation is what helps you continue even during stressful or busy periods,” advised Farra.
She has also encouraged students not to wait for the “perfect” moment before starting.
“Some of the best learning experiences come from simply starting, making mistakes, and improving over time.”