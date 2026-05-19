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12-year-old UAE student creates app to help classmates stay calm amid tensions

Abu Dhabi pupil develops ‘Al Amal – The Hope’ app to ease anxiety, promote safety

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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At just 12 years old, Nakshatra Prem has independently developed and published a fully functional mobile app
At just 12 years old, Nakshatra Prem has independently developed and published a fully functional mobile app
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Dubai: An Abu Dhabi-based student has turned a moment of anxiety into an opportunity to help her classmates by developing a mobile application aimed to provide support during stressful situations.

Nakshatra Prem, a Grade 7 student at Abu Dhabi Indian School, has created “Al Amal – The Hope,” an app designed to help students cope with fear and uncertainty amid the current situation in the region.

Born and raised in the UAE, Prem has noted that the country has always made her feel safe and secured but hearing emergency alerts for the first time has left her shaken.

“I panicked when I first heard the alerts. It was something I had never experienced before, and it made me very worried,” said Prem.

As she spoke to her classmates, Nakshatra has realised that many of them have been dealing with similar feelings of anxiety which has prompted her to develop the app.

“I wanted to do something that could help students feel calm and reassured. I also wanted my computer skills to bring a positive change to the community.”

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Building the app

The 12-year-old student has started working on the app on March 7 and has completed its first version on March 15. This is her second app development project, following an earlier initiative called “Star Tech Kidz,” a platform where kids can showcase their talents.

Her recent creation “Al Amal – The Hope” focuses on emotional well-being and practical support. The app features calming tips during moments of stress, while offering quick access to emergency contact numbers.

Moreover, it includes positive messages to reduce fear, along with personal safety notes to help users “feel more in control and less overwhelmed during uncertain moments.”

Its logo design also reflects its purpose, displaying a heart in calming colours and a child-like figure embracing care, safety, and reassurance.

Positive feedback

According to Prem, she has already shared the app with her peers and the responses have been encouraging.

“I have already shared the app with fellow students and gathered their feedback. They told me using ‘Al Amal - The Hope’ helped them feel more secure and less anxious especially during the emergency alerts,” stated Prem.

She added, “I want students to feel that they are safe and to not fear or worry.”

Currently, the app is available for Android users and can be downloaded for free for students to access and use.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEindian studentsUS-Israel-Iran war

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