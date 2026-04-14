The students, from Private International English School, also known as Bhavans Abu Dhabi, travelled to Nepal on March 22 following nearly three months of training. The expedition was part of the school’s international programme, but turned into something far more demanding than a typical school trip.

“I was very happy to take that one because it is very challenging and it is very different from what I have done so far,” he said.

“I was the kind of a person who never ran in my life. The first day, I could not run at all. But after few days, I was continuously running without any stop, and I was amazed.”

“A memory I don’t think I’ll ever forget was the road trip we had from Kathmandu to Ramecha,” said 15-year-old Anam Haroub. “It was something that none of us expected. It was the best thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Shyam Prabhash, 15, said the final stretch was the hardest but the most rewarding. “After that you get to reach the BC and then it’s very nice to see everything around you.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.