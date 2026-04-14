Three months of training turned a school trip into a test of grit and belief
Dubai: Eight students from Abu Dhabi have completed the trek to Everest Base Camp after months of preparation for one of the toughest journeys in the world.
The students, from Private International English School, also known as Bhavans Abu Dhabi, travelled to Nepal on March 22 following nearly three months of training. The expedition was part of the school’s international programme, but turned into something far more demanding than a typical school trip.
Everest Base Camp is not an easy target. It requires preparation, stamina and the ability to keep going even when conditions get difficult.
The idea for the trek was introduced by the school’s Vice Chairman, Suraj Ramachandran, with Jojo Martin CM, Head of Department of Social Science, leading the coordination.
Martin had organised several international trips before, but said this one stood apart.
“I was very happy to take that one because it is very challenging and it is very different from what I have done so far,” he said.
Around 30 students initially signed up. That number dropped after detailed briefings with parents and students about the difficulty of the trek.
The school brought in expedition guide Binoy, who insisted on meeting families and training the students in person before the trip.
“Eight parents understood its challenging part and the experience. It is an experiential learning. So naturally, eight parents have made the commitment,” Martin said.
Preparation started at the end of November, with students undergoing daily training sessions focused on endurance and strength.
“It was like a very intense training for three complete months,” said Ganga Shaji, a teacher involved in the programme.
The training built up gradually. Students began with shorter runs before moving up to longer distances, along with strength exercises and conditioning.
One student said the change was noticeable within days.
“I was the kind of a person who never ran in my life. The first day, I could not run at all. But after few days, I was continuously running without any stop, and I was amazed.”
Even with preparation, the group knew the real challenge would only begin once they reached the mountains.
“No matter how much you train, it’s all about how your body gets adapted to that atmosphere,” Shaji said. “It’s about how well prepared you are mentally.”
The journey started with a flight from Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu, followed by a connection to Lukla. Weather disruptions forced a change in plans.
Flights were delayed, and the group travelled by road to Ramechhap instead, turning the detour into an unexpected highlight.
“A memory I don’t think I’ll ever forget was the road trip we had from Kathmandu to Ramecha,” said 15-year-old Anam Haroub. “It was something that none of us expected. It was the best thing I’ve ever experienced.”
From there, the group flew to Lukla and began the trek.
The climb to Everest Base Camp was steady but demanding. Students covered between eight and 10 kilometres a day on the way up, with longer distances on the return.
“I don’t have a single day that I could say this was challenging,” Shaji said. “Every day was more challenging for us.”
Altitude, reduced oxygen levels and steep terrain made each stage tougher than the last.
Hitha Vippagunta, 14, said the experience required more than physical preparation.
“Definitely needed a lot of mental strength more than physical too,” she said.
Some students fell ill during the trek, and the descent proved equally difficult, with longer distances and added strain on the body.
Akshat Katke, 14, said the experience was tougher than expected.
“I thought it would be very easy, but in fact, it was very challenging. It was very tough.”
The moment the group reached Everest Base Camp stood out for everyone involved.
“The day we reached EBC, I saw these kids crying,” Shaji said. “They ran to me hugging. That was very precious to see them so emotional at this young age.”
Students described the experience in their own words.
“The word would be peak,” Anam said.
Shyam Prabhash, 15, said the final stretch was the hardest but the most rewarding. “After that you get to reach the BC and then it’s very nice to see everything around you.”
Others described the journey as “marvellous”, “exciting” and “worth it”.
The experience also built strong bonds among the group.
“The bond I have with them now, I don’t think it’s like anything else,” Anam said.
The school is now planning to make the Everest Base Camp trek a regular programme.
Martin credited parents and teachers for supporting the initiative from the start.
“They didn’t ask me any question. They were very prompt, very supportive, very understanding,” he said.
He also pointed to the effort behind the scenes, including early morning training sessions that ran for months.
The journey may have ended at Everest Base Camp, but for the students, the experience is likely to stay with them far longer.