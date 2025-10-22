GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Beyond Everest: Climbers chase Nepal’s hidden peaks

Nepal, home to eight of Earth’s highest peaks, sees adventurers chasing untouched summits

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
French mountaineers Benjamin Vedrines (L) and Nicolas Jean make their way to the summit of Jannu East, the first ascent of the 7,468 m peak in eastern Nepal.
French mountaineers Benjamin Vedrines (L) and Nicolas Jean make their way to the summit of Jannu East, the first ascent of the 7,468 m peak in eastern Nepal.
AFP

Dubai: Nepal’s towering peaks have long been the dream of climbers worldwide, but a new generation of adventurers is shifting its focus from Everest to the country’s lesser-known summits — the so-called “hidden mountains.”

Home to eight of the world’s ten highest peaks, Nepal welcomes hundreds of climbers every year. Yet beyond the 8,000-metre giants lies a vast playground of 6,000- and 7,000-metre peaks, many of which remain unconquered. Of the 462 mountains open for climbing, nearly 100 have never been summited.

“This is where the real adventure begins,” said French alpinist Paulo Grobel, who leads expeditions to remote ranges. “If you stop chasing height, there’s limitless potential.”

Modern climbers like France’s Benjamin Vedrines are embracing “alpine style” ascents — light, fast, and self-reliant, without oxygen or fixed ropes. “The adventure is way bigger,” he said after making the first ascent of Jannu East (7,468 m).

The movement also answers calls for more sustainable mountaineering, easing crowding on Everest while spreading tourism to lesser-visited regions. Nepal’s tourism department recently waived fees for 97 little-known peaks to encourage exploration.

“For those seeking solitude and pure climbing,” Grobel said, “the possibilities are endless — far beyond the shadow of Everest.”

With inputs and Video from AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In this picture taken on May 28, 2023, Kancha Sherpa, a team member of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition which placed Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on the summit of the world's highest mountain, looks on during an interview on the eve of International Everest Day, at Namche Bazar in Solukhumbu district, northeast of Kathmandu.

Last surviving member of first Everest expedition dies

1m read
Meet the first Indian to play in UEFA Youth League

Meet the first Indian to play in UEFA Youth League

2m read
Mount Everest snowstorm triggers massive rescue effort

Mount Everest snowstorm triggers massive rescue effort

1m read
Above: Clouds surrounding the Himalayan mountain Mount Everest from Syangboche in the Everest region, some 140 kms northeast of Kathmandu.

Snowstorm traps hundreds of hikers on Mount Everest

2m read