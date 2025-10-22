Nepal, home to eight of Earth’s highest peaks, sees adventurers chasing untouched summits
Dubai: Nepal’s towering peaks have long been the dream of climbers worldwide, but a new generation of adventurers is shifting its focus from Everest to the country’s lesser-known summits — the so-called “hidden mountains.”
Home to eight of the world’s ten highest peaks, Nepal welcomes hundreds of climbers every year. Yet beyond the 8,000-metre giants lies a vast playground of 6,000- and 7,000-metre peaks, many of which remain unconquered. Of the 462 mountains open for climbing, nearly 100 have never been summited.
“This is where the real adventure begins,” said French alpinist Paulo Grobel, who leads expeditions to remote ranges. “If you stop chasing height, there’s limitless potential.”
Modern climbers like France’s Benjamin Vedrines are embracing “alpine style” ascents — light, fast, and self-reliant, without oxygen or fixed ropes. “The adventure is way bigger,” he said after making the first ascent of Jannu East (7,468 m).
The movement also answers calls for more sustainable mountaineering, easing crowding on Everest while spreading tourism to lesser-visited regions. Nepal’s tourism department recently waived fees for 97 little-known peaks to encourage exploration.
“For those seeking solitude and pure climbing,” Grobel said, “the possibilities are endless — far beyond the shadow of Everest.”
With inputs and Video from AFP
