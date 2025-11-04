GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Netanyahu: No safe passage for 200 Hamas militants trapped in Rafah

'PM continues his firm stance of disarming Hamas and demilitarising the Strip'

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/Reuters)

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reports suggested that Israel might approve the fighters' safe passage if they agreed to surrender their weapons and if Hamas returned the bodies of additional fallen hostages.

Al Jazeera reported that mediators had discussed the possibility of evacuating the fighters in Red Cross vehicles through a specific corridor.

The reports drew sharp criticism from members of the government.

"Mr. Prime Minister," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X. "This is utter madness. Stop this."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also approached Netanyahu on the matter, demanding that the 200 terrorists located beyond the Yellow Line be either killed or imprisoned.

"This is an opportunity to destroy or arrest them, not release them under ridiculous conditions," Ben Gvir said.

Also on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said soldiers eliminated several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.

Meanwhile, the remains of three Israelis returned from Gaza overnight were identified as Col. Assaf Hammi, Capt. Omer Neutra, and Sgt. Oz Daniel.

All three fell in battle on October 7, 2023.

Around 1,200 people were killed and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken captive by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

The bodies of eight Israelis remain in Gaza.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM Netanyahu orders military to strike Gaza

5m read
If the attack takes place, it “would constitute a direct and grave violation” of the agreement forged by President Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, the statement said.

Israel army launches air strikes in Gaza's Rafah

3m read
A Palestinian medic walks among civilians on the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hamas says committed to ceasefire agreement

1m read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 26, 2025.

Mass walkout, empty chairs as Netanyahu delivers speech

3m read