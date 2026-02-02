Rafah crossing reopens under ceasefire: What’s next for Trump’s Gaza plan

Border reopening boosts peace push, but disarmament and rebuilding loom
Dubai: US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war gained fresh momentum on Monday with the reopening of the enclave’s Rafah crossing with Egypt — a key step in the second phase of a US-brokered ceasefire.
The crossing, Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world, had been largely shut since Israel seized the area in May 2024. Its reopening has raised hopes for medical evacuations and limited civilian movement, even as the broader peace plan remains fraught with unresolved political and security challenges.
While Trump’s roadmap envisions Hamas disarming, Israeli forces withdrawing and Gaza being rebuilt under international supervision, continued Israeli strikes, resistance from militants and disputes over governance and reconstruction have shaken confidence in whether the deal can fully hold.
Below is a breakdown of the plan and the reopening of Rafah.
Trump outlined a 20-point framework last September aimed at ending fighting in the Gaza Strip and reshaping its future governance.
The plan calls for a phased ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a gradual Israeli military withdrawal, Hamas surrendering its weapons and having no governing role in Gaza, and large-scale reconstruction under international supervision.
The first phase began in October, bringing a halt to major fighting, increased humanitarian aid and partial Israeli withdrawals. The second phase focuses on Gaza’s demilitarisation and a technocrat-led administration.
The Rafah border crossing is Gaza’s only gateway to the outside world not controlled by Israel, making it a crucial lifeline for the territory’s more than two million residents.
Before the war, the crossing bustled with people and goods, allowing Palestinians to travel, seek medical treatment abroad and export products such as olive oil to Egypt and across the Arab world. Gaza’s other border crossings are shared with Israel, leaving Rafah as the enclave’s sole direct link to another neighbouring country.
After the war erupted in October 2023 following a Hamas-led attack on Israel, Egypt tightened restrictions at Rafah. Israeli forces later seized the Gaza side of the crossing in May 2024, effectively shutting it except for limited medical evacuations.
Its reopening under the ceasefire has raised hopes for thousands of wounded and sick Palestinians seeking treatment abroad, particularly in Egypt. However, Israel says only a small number of people will be allowed to cross each day under strict Israeli and Egyptian security approvals.
The crossing is currently being operated by a European Union mission with assistance from Palestinian workers, while Israel continues to conduct security checks on travellers.
Rafah is also expected to play a key role in Gaza’s future reconstruction. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has suggested postwar building could begin in the Rafah area.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said reconstruction will not proceed without the disarmament of Hamas, leaving Rafah’s long-term role uncertain.
Although the ceasefire ended large-scale combat, Israeli airstrikes have continued.
Gaza health authorities say at least 488 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect, while Israel’s military says four soldiers have died in militant attacks.
Israeli forces still control more than 53 per cent of Gaza, including border areas where buildings have been demolished and residents forced out.
More than two million Palestinians are now confined to a narrow coastal zone, many living in damaged buildings or makeshift tents.
Both sides accuse each other of failing to meet commitments on aid deliveries.
Trump’s plan requires Hamas to give up its weapons in exchange for Israel’s full withdrawal.
Diplomats estimate Hamas still possesses hundreds of rockets and thousands of light weapons.
While Hamas has agreed to discuss disarmament with mediators and other Palestinian factions, Reuters reported that no detailed proposal has been presented.
Israeli officials say the military is preparing to return to war if Hamas refuses to disarm, and do not expect the group to surrender its weapons without force.
According to AP, the Rafah border crossing has reopened after being largely shut since May 2024.
It is Gaza’s main gateway to Egypt and the outside world.
Initially, only limited movement of people will be allowed, with no goods permitted to pass through. Medical evacuees will be prioritised, offering a lifeline to thousands of wounded Palestinians seeking treatment abroad.
Only dozens of people are expected to cross each day under strict controls.
Although the crossing will be operated by European Union border officials and the Palestinian Authority, Israel will retain authority over who can enter or leave.
Israel and Egypt will vet travellers, while Israel’s military coordination body will transport Palestinians through Israeli-controlled areas and conduct security screenings.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said everyone crossing will undergo full inspection.
Even before the conflict, Rafah functioned under heavy restrictions.
In 2022, the United Nations recorded more than 133,000 entries and 144,000 exits through the crossing, with goods allowed in on about 150 days of the year.
After Hamas seized Gaza in 2007, Egypt and Israel imposed blockades that led to a vast tunnel economy beneath Rafah, used to move goods, weapons and cash.
There is still no clear plan on who will fund rebuilding, how it will be overseen, how property rights will be handled or how Palestinians will be compensated for destroyed homes and businesses.
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner recently unveiled a vision for a modern “New Gaza” with towers and industrial zones, but it did not address compensation or resettlement during reconstruction.
Israel has said there will be no rebuilding unless Hamas is fully disarmed.
Trump’s plan calls for an international stabilisation force to maintain security inside Gaza.
However, its composition, role and mandate have not been defined.
The Palestinian Authority is also expected to carry out reforms before eventually taking part in Gaza’s governance, but no concrete details have been outlined.
Many Israelis and Palestinians remain sceptical.
Continued violence, deep mistrust between Israel and Hamas, and unresolved political questions have raised fears that the conflict may settle into another long stalemate.
