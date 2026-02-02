Rafah crossing reopens under ceasefire: What’s next for Trump’s Gaza plan

The Rafah border crossing is Gaza’s only gateway to the outside world not controlled by Israel, making it a crucial lifeline for the territory’s more than two million residents.

Before the war, the crossing bustled with people and goods, allowing Palestinians to travel, seek medical treatment abroad and export products such as olive oil to Egypt and across the Arab world. Gaza’s other border crossings are shared with Israel, leaving Rafah as the enclave’s sole direct link to another neighbouring country.

After the war erupted in October 2023 following a Hamas-led attack on Israel, Egypt tightened restrictions at Rafah. Israeli forces later seized the Gaza side of the crossing in May 2024, effectively shutting it except for limited medical evacuations.

Its reopening under the ceasefire has raised hopes for thousands of wounded and sick Palestinians seeking treatment abroad, particularly in Egypt. However, Israel says only a small number of people will be allowed to cross each day under strict Israeli and Egyptian security approvals.

The crossing is currently being operated by a European Union mission with assistance from Palestinian workers, while Israel continues to conduct security checks on travellers.

Rafah is also expected to play a key role in Gaza’s future reconstruction. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has suggested postwar building could begin in the Rafah area.