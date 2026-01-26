Israel agrees to a limited reopening of the Rafah Crossing for 'pedestrian passage only'
Israel has agreed to a "limited reopening" of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, following talks with US envoys in Jerusalem.
"As part of President Trump's 20-point plan, Israel has agreed to a limited reopening of the Rafah Crossing for pedestrian passage only, subject to a full Israeli inspection mechanism," Netanyahu's office said on X.
Under the arrangement, the crossing is expected to reopen in a restricted and phased manner, focusing first on humanitarian cases such as medical evacuations, foreign and dual nationals.
Israeli officials have indicated that any movement through Rafah will be subject to tight security coordination with Egypt and on-the-ground monitoring.
The announcement follows intense US diplomatic pressure, with American officials pushing Israel to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while still maintaining its security red lines.
The “limited” nature of the reopening suggests that normal commercial traffic will remain largely suspended, and that approvals for passage will likely be slow, highly selective, and revocable if Israel deems security conditions to have deteriorated.
For civilians in Gaza, the decision could offer a narrow but critical lifeline, potentially allowing some patients to reach hospitals in Egypt and modest increases in aid flows, even as broader border restrictions and military operations continue.
