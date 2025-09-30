Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan explained: What it means for Hamas, Israel and Palestinians

Militant group faces stark choice: Surrender arms, political role in exchange for amnesty
Dubai: After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, attention now shifts to Hamas.
The militant group faces a stark choice: Surrender its weapons and political role in exchange for amnesty, aid, and reconstruction, or reject the deal and risk even harsher Israeli military action with Washington’s backing. Here are the key questions and answers on what the plan entails — and what might come next.
What is Trump proposing?
A 20-point plan to end fighting in Gaza within 72 hours, secure hostage releases, bring in massive aid, and start reconstruction under international oversight.
What does Hamas have to give up?
Hamas would have to disarm, dismantle its military infrastructure, and surrender political control. Members could stay if they commit to peace or leave Gaza under safe passage.
What does Israel give up?
Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life terms, 1,700 detainees from Gaza, and hand over bodies of Palestinians in exchange for hostages. It would gradually pull troops out, but keep a security buffer zone.
Who governs Gaza under the plan?
An interim technocratic Palestinian administration, overseen by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump and Tony Blair. Eventually, the Palestinian Authority could take over — but only after reforms.
Does the plan promise Palestinian statehood?
Not directly. It only suggests a “pathway” if conditions are met. For now, Gaza would remain under international control.
How has Hamas responded?
They’re reviewing it but have long rejected disarmament. They want a clear guarantee the war ends and Israel fully withdraws.
What’s Israel’s position?
Netanyahu backs it — but some of his far-right ministers oppose any Palestinian Authority role or mention of statehood. Smotrich has already laid down “red lines.”
Who supports the plan?
Eight Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, have welcomed it.
But Palestinian Islamic Jihad calls it a recipe for continued aggression.
What’s next?
Hamas negotiators will give a formal reply. If they say no, the US may let Israel escalate further. If yes, it would mark the start of a fragile, heavily supervised transition.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox