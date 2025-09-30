Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan explained: What it means for Hamas, Israel and Palestinians

The militant group faces a stark choice: Surrender its weapons and political role in exchange for amnesty, aid, and reconstruction, or reject the deal and risk even harsher Israeli military action with Washington’s backing. Here are the key questions and answers on what the plan entails — and what might come next.

What does Hamas have to give up? Hamas would have to disarm, dismantle its military infrastructure, and surrender political control. Members could stay if they commit to peace or leave Gaza under safe passage.

Who governs Gaza under the plan? An interim technocratic Palestinian administration, overseen by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump and Tony Blair. Eventually, the Palestinian Authority could take over — but only after reforms.

What does Israel give up? Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life terms, 1,700 detainees from Gaza, and hand over bodies of Palestinians in exchange for hostages. It would gradually pull troops out, but keep a security buffer zone.

What’s next? Hamas negotiators will give a formal reply. If they say no, the US may let Israel escalate further. If yes, it would mark the start of a fragile, heavily supervised transition.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.