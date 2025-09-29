Donald Trump says Israel backs Gaza peace plan

Hamas is yet to give its approval but Trump says he's hopeful the group is in favour
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday that he had Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing for a wide-ranging Gaza peace plan that would bring an immediate ceasefire.
The plan, which Trump has circulated to Arab leaders, was released after Trump met Netanyahu in Washington.
Trump told a press conference that Netanyahu had agreed to the plan, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, followed by disarmament of Hamas and Israeli withdrawal.
Hamas also has yet to give its approval but Trump said he was hopeful the militant group was in favour.
Trump said approval from all sides was "beyond very close."
"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas's military capabilities, end its political rule and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," said Netanyahu, speaking at a joint press conference with Trump at the White House.
The 20 point plan states that on agreement by both sides, "the war will immediately end" with Israeli withdrawals timed to release of the last hostages held by Hamas. During that initial period, there would be a ceasefire.
Key points include deployment of a "temporary international stabilization force" and creation of a transitional authority headed by Trump.
The deal would demand Hamas militants fully disarm and be excluded from future roles in the government. However, those who agreed to "peaceful co-existence" would be given amnesty.
Following Israeli withdrawal, the borders would be opened to aid and investment.
In a crucial change from Trump's earlier apparent goals, Palestinians will not be forced to leave and instead, the document said, "we will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza."
The US president had met key Arab leaders at the United Nations last week and said Sunday on social media that "ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER."
Netanyahu has recently given little reason for optimism, vowing in a defiant UN speech Friday to "finish the job" against Hamas and rejecting Palestinian statehood - recently recognized by several Western nations.
Normally a staunch ally of Netanyahu, the US president has shown increasing signs of frustration ahead of the Israeli premier's fourth White House visit since Trump's return to power.
Trump was infuriated by Israel's recent strike on Hamas members in key US ally Qatar.
And he warned Netanyahu last week against annexing the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as some of Netanyahu's cabinet members have urged, a move that would seriously complicate the route to Palestinian statehood.
Netanyahu's coalition government is propped up by the far-right ministers who oppose a peace deal.
The main Israeli group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza on Monday hailed US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Palestinian territory, urging international pressure on Hamas to accept it.
"This is a historic agreement that will allow our people to heal, end the war, and chart a new future for the Middle East," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, commending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for accepting the plan. "The world must apply maximum pressure to ensure Hamas commits to this historic opportunity for peace."
