Israeli PM Netanyahu orders military to immediately carry out 'powerful strikes' on Gaza

Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce 'violations'
Tel Aviv, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has ordered the army to immediately carry out "powerful strikes" in Gaza, a new test for the tenuous U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
The order from Netanyahu follows heightened tensions, as Israel reported Hamas firing on its forces in southern Gaza and after Hamas returned a set of remains that Israel said belonged to a hostage recovered earlier in the war.
Netanyahu called the return a "clear violation" of the ceasefire agreement, which requires Hamas to return all Israeli hostage remains as soon as possible.
In a sign of the fragility of the ceasefire, Israeli troops were shot at in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday and returned fire, according to an Israeli military official who spoke on condition of anonymity because there hasn't been an official announcement yet.
There are still 13 bodies of hostages in Gaza. Hamas said Tuesday it has recovered the body of a hostage that it plans to hand over this evening.
An Associated Press videographer in Khan Younis witnessed what appeared to be a white body bag being carried out from a tunnel by several men, including some masked militants, and then transported into an ambulance. It was not immediately clear what was in the bag.
The slow return of hostages' bodies is posing a challenge to implementing the next stages of the ceasefire, which will address even knottier issues, such as the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of an international security force in Gaza and deciding who will govern the territory.
Hamas has said it is struggling to locate the bodies amid the vast destruction in Gaza, while Israel has accused the militant group of purposely delaying their return. Over the weekend, Egypt deployed a team of experts and heavy equipment to help search for the bodies of the remaining hostages. That work continued Tuesday in Khan Younis and Nuseirat.
This is the second time since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10 that remains turned over by Hamas have been problematic. Israel said one of the bodies Hamas released in the first week of the ceasefire belonged to an unidentified Palestinian.
During a previous ceasefire in February 2025, Hamas said it handed over the bodies of three hostages, Shiri Bibas and her two sons, but testing showed that one of the bodies returned was identified as a Palestinian woman. Shiri Bibas' body was returned a day later.
Hamas's armed wing said it was postponing the handover of another hostage body scheduled for Tuesday evening after what it called Israeli "violations" of the US-brokered ceasefire.
Hamas's announcement came minutes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip, accusing the militants of violating the truce deal.
"We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement, adding that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies".
Israel's military on Tuesday accused Hamas of staging its search for the remains of a Gaza hostage body, one of 28 the group had agreed to hand over under a ceasefire deal.
"Yesterday (Monday) Hamas operatives were documented removing body remains from a structure that had been prepared in advance and burying them nearby," the military said in a statement, attaching drone footage which it said showed the act.
The aerial footage shows three individuals exiting a damaged Gaza building holding what could be a body wrapped in a white sheet.
The individuals then bury the alleged body moments before a bulldozer parked nearby uncovers it again.
"The Hamas terrorist organisation summoned representatives of the Red Cross and staged a false display of discovering a deceased hostage's body," the military statement said.
Three people wearing red vests appear in the video, which AFP was unable to independently verify. The military did not specify the location of the footage which was filmed on Monday.
"This footage clearly shows that the Hamas terrorist organisation is attempting to create a false impression of efforts to locate the bodies, while in fact holding deceased hostages whose remains it refuses to release as required by the agreement," the statement said.
Hamas said it was Israel who prevented it from carrying out its search for bodies, and accused it of fabricating "false pretexts in preparation for taking new aggressive steps against our people".
