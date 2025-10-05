Trump confirms Israel’s initial Gaza withdrawal as Netanyahu eyes hostage release

Ceasefire talks intensify with Trump pressing for hostage agreement
Israel eased its offensive in Gaza and prepared for negotiations with Hamas after US President Donald Trump hailed the militant group’s offer to release hostages as a breakthrough in his bid to end two years of war.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, responding to Trump’s call to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza,” said Israel’s military would redeploy within the territory but left open the option of forcibly disarming Hamas.
Trump said on social media that Israel had “temporarily stopped the bombing” and urged Hamas to move quickly to finalise a deal. He framed the pause as the first step in his 20-point peace plan, unveiled earlier in the week, which he hopes will end the conflict by Tuesday — the second anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.
In a televised address, Netanyahu said he hoped all hostages — alive and dead — could be freed “in the coming days” during the Jewish festival of Sukkot, which begins Monday. He confirmed a delegation would travel to Egypt for mediated negotiations to iron out technical details.
Under the US plan, Hamas would release the remaining 48 Israeli hostages within three days. In return, Israel would ease its offensive, release Palestinian prisoners, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. Hamas’s disarmament would come in a second phase — through diplomacy if possible, or by force if necessary.
Trump has dispatched envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner to Cairo for the talks. Israeli officials said the army had been instructed to assume a defensive-only posture, though residents reported strikes continued in Gaza City, killing dozens, including women and children.
Trump’s demand for an immediate ceasefire poses challenges for Netanyahu, who faces resistance from far-right cabinet members opposed to concessions. Still, markets reacted positively: the shekel surged last week on hopes of progress.
Trump is pushing for results ahead of the conflict’s second anniversary. Arab mediators say the Egypt talks will also cover Israeli withdrawal lines and Palestinian reconciliation. Palestinian Islamic Jihad has signalled conditional support after initially rejecting the plan.
Families of hostages expressed cautious optimism, saying the chance of reunion “has never been closer.” But many Palestinians voiced scepticism after repeated failed truces.
The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, with women and children making up about half the toll. Israel reports over 450 soldiers killed in Gaza combat.
“We want practical implementation. We want a truce on the ground,” said one Khan Younis resident, reflecting the exhaustion across Gaza.
Trump has hinted the deal could support his Nobel Peace Prize ambitions, with the award announcement due October 10. Arab states including Egypt and Qatar have endorsed his push, while Hamas said parts of the plan require “a unified national stance” and further consultation.
Whether the breakthrough holds depends on how quickly hostages are freed — and whether Hamas agrees to disarm.
With inputs from AP, Bloomberg
