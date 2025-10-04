GOLD/FOREX
Trump urges Israel to halt Gaza bombings as Hamas agrees to release hostages

Hamas considers Trump's peace plan amid ongoing Gaza conflict and international pressure

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
AFP

GAZA STRIP: US President Donald Trump on Friday called on Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas said it was ready to accept parts of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all remaining hostages captured in the October 7, 2023 attack.

Hamas confirmed it is willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinian authorities, but said other elements of the plan, particularly those affecting Gaza’s future and Palestinian rights, require further consultation among Palestinian factions. Senior Hamas officials indicated major disagreements remain.

Hamas open to negotiations

“Hamas is ready to immediately begin negotiations to achieve a prisoner exchange, end the war and ensure the withdrawal of the army from the Gaza Strip,” spokesman Taher Al Nunu told AFP. The group did not address the disarmament requirement in its initial response.

Israel signals support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is prepared to implement the “first stage” of Trump’s plan, focused on releasing hostages. His office emphasised that Israel remains committed to ending the war according to its own principles, without commenting on remaining gaps with Hamas.

Relief and hope in Gaza

News of Hamas’s response triggered emotional reactions among displaced Palestinians. “The moment I read the news, my body trembled. A feeling came over me, like, at last relief has come,’” said Samah Al-Hu, a resident of Al Mawasi.

International reactions

Trump’s latest Gaza ceasefire proposal has drawn wide international support, with Egypt, Qatar, the UN and European leaders urging all sides to seize the opportunity. The plan calls for Hamas to release 48 hostages within three days, disarm and give up power, in return for an Israeli withdrawal, prisoner releases, aid and reconstruction. Gaza would be overseen by an international authority led by Trump and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Trump pushes urgency

Trump gave Hamas until Sunday evening to accept his 20-point plan, warning of “all hell” if it is rejected. The plan would see Hamas hand over power to technocrats, disarm, and release hostages, while Israel would withdraw, release prisoners, and allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

Skepticism within Hamas

Some senior Hamas signalled conditional acceptance, agreeing to release hostages but voicing doubts over the tight 72-hour deadline and rejecting foreign control of Gaza. Israel, backed by Washington, insists Hamas must fully surrender.

Fighting continues

Heavy bombardment continues in Gaza City as the war nears its second anniversary, leaving civilians trapped amid worsening famine.

Gaza’s civil defence reported at least 11 people killed on Friday, while the Israeli military did not respond to requests for comment.

The conflict has claimed over 66,000 Palestinian lives, according to Gaza health authorities, alongside 1,200 Israelis, and has displaced most of the territory’s 2 million residents.

What does Trump’s Gaza peace plan promise?

Hamas, under pressure from Arab leaders and Washington, has accepted part of President Trump’s proposed 20-point settlement: the release of remaining hostages. But it has not agreed to other terms, including disarmament and surrender of power in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has accepted the plan.

What it means for Hamas:

The plan demands that Hamas disarm and relinquish control of Gaza, which it has ruled since 2007. In exchange, Israel would end military operations, gradually withdraw, and allow international peacekeepers to take over. Hamas members would be granted amnesty if they give up arms, while those wishing to leave Gaza would be given safe passage.

What it means for Israelis:

The plan promises the swift release of all hostages — 48 remain in Gaza, 20 believed alive — and a demilitarised enclave overseen by international monitors to prevent future threats.

What it means for Palestinians:

For Gazans, the plan pledges an end to bombardment, the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, the release of around 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, and the reconstruction of the devastated territory. It also assures that Israel will not annex Gaza or forcibly displace its population.

Who secures the peace:

An International Stabilisation Force (ISF) led by the US, Arab states and partners would replace Israeli troops. The ISF would also build a new local police force to maintain security.

With inputs from AFP, AP and Bloomberg

