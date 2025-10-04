Hamas signals partial acceptance of Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Group agrees to release hostages and give up power but says other points need negotiation
Dubai: Hamas said Friday it accepts parts of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza — including relinquishing power and releasing all remaining hostages — but added that other elements require further consultation with Palestinian factions, the Associated Press reported.
The statement came shortly after Trump warned Hamas to agree to the deal by Sunday evening or face what he described as an “unprecedented military escalation.”
It remains unclear how Washington and Tel Aviv will respond to Hamas’ partial acceptance.
Trump has framed the initiative as a final chance to end the conflict and secure the return of hostages before the second anniversary of the attack next week. His plan has already been endorsed by Israel and welcomed by several international partners, though mediators Egypt and Qatar have cautioned that further negotiations are still needed.
“An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington time,” Trump posted on social media. “If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. There will be peace in the Middle East one way or the other.”
Unveiled this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the proposal calls for Hamas to free the remaining 48 hostages, around 20 of whom are believed to still be alive, and to disarm and step down from power.
In exchange, Israel would halt its offensive, withdraw from much of Gaza, and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The deal also envisions large-scale humanitarian aid and reconstruction while shelving earlier plans to relocate parts of Gaza’s population abroad.
The territory, home to nearly two million Palestinians, would be placed under international administration, overseen by Trump and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.
A Hamas official told the Associated Press that while the group supports some aspects of the plan, others are “unacceptable” and must be revised. Many Palestinians, while desperate for an end to the conflict, remain wary of US-led proposals they see as skewed in Israel’s favour.
