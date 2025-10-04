GOLD/FOREX
Hamas signals partial acceptance of Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Group agrees to release hostages and give up power but says other points need negotiation

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Smoke rises amid buildings, that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations, following an Israeli military strike in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, October 3, 2025.
AP

Dubai: Hamas said Friday it accepts parts of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza — including relinquishing power and releasing all remaining hostages — but added that other elements require further consultation with Palestinian factions, the Associated Press reported.

The statement came shortly after Trump warned Hamas to agree to the deal by Sunday evening or face what he described as an “unprecedented military escalation.”

It remains unclear how Washington and Tel Aviv will respond to Hamas’ partial acceptance.

Trump’s ultimatum

Trump has framed the initiative as a final chance to end the conflict and secure the return of hostages before the second anniversary of the attack next week. His plan has already been endorsed by Israel and welcomed by several international partners, though mediators Egypt and Qatar have cautioned that further negotiations are still needed.

“An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington time,” Trump posted on social media. “If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. There will be peace in the Middle East one way or the other.”

What the plan proposes

Unveiled this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the proposal calls for Hamas to free the remaining 48 hostages, around 20 of whom are believed to still be alive, and to disarm and step down from power.

In exchange, Israel would halt its offensive, withdraw from much of Gaza, and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The deal also envisions large-scale humanitarian aid and reconstruction while shelving earlier plans to relocate parts of Gaza’s population abroad.

The territory, home to nearly two million Palestinians, would be placed under international administration, overseen by Trump and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Unresolved concerns

A Hamas official told the Associated Press that while the group supports some aspects of the plan, others are “unacceptable” and must be revised. Many Palestinians, while desperate for an end to the conflict, remain wary of US-led proposals they see as skewed in Israel’s favour.

Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
