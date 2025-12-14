GOLD/FOREX
Hamas confirms military leader Saad killed, blames Israel for hit on second officer

5 people killed by a strike on a car travelling along the coastal Rashid road in Gaza City

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Displaced Palestinians who lost their homes in the Gaza war, shelter in the remains of a building following heavy rains in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on December 13, 2025.
Displaced Palestinians who lost their homes in the Gaza war, shelter in the remains of a building following heavy rains in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on December 13, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Hamas leader Khalil Al Hayya confirms that Raad Saad, the group’s second-in-command in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday.

In a speech broadcast on Arabic media to mark the 38th anniversary of Hamas’s establishment, Hayya says Saad “was martyred alongside his brothers who were with him,” without specifying details.

Palestinian media reported five people were killed by a strike on a car traveling along the coastal Rashid road in Gaza City Saturday.

Hamas also said interior security officer Lt. Col. Ahmed Zamzam was killed on Sunday morning by an Israeli-backed group under Israel’s orders, citing an initial investigation.

“The assassination was carried out by agents of the occupation under direct orders of the Israeli intelligence apparatus,” the Hamas interior ministry said in a statement. It added that investigations are ongoing and that “the remaining perpetrators” are under pursuit.

The ministry said earlier that Zamzam was shot dead this morning by armed people in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, and that one suspect has been arrested.

