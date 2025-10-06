GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Snowstorm traps hundreds of hikers on Mount Everest

The stranded climbers were at elevations above 4,900 metres (16,000 feet).

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Above: Clouds surrounding the Himalayan mountain Mount Everest from Syangboche in the Everest region, some 140 kms northeast of Kathmandu.
Above: Clouds surrounding the Himalayan mountain Mount Everest from Syangboche in the Everest region, some 140 kms northeast of Kathmandu.
AFP

Heavy snow has trapped hundreds of hikers at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet, Chinese state media reported late Sunday.

About 350 hikers had reached a meeting point in Tingri County, while rescuers remained in contact with another 200, according to state broadcaster CCTV. There was no immediate update on Monday regarding ongoing rescue operations.

The stranded climbers were at elevations above 4,900 metres (16,000 feet). Mount Everest stands at roughly 8,850 metres(29,000 feet).

Snowstorm damages tents and blocks paths

A hiker who descended before the snowfall blocked the route told Jimu News that other climbers reported tents being crushed by snow. Hundreds of rescuers were deployed on Sunday to clear paths and evacuate those trapped.

The snowstorm hit during China’s weeklong national holiday, increasing the number of hikers on the mountain and complicating rescue efforts.

Related Topics:
ChinaAsia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The man slipped uncontrollably as witnesses screamed for help.

Viral moment turns deadly on mountain ridge

2m read
Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel (L) gestures after administering the oath to the country's newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki during her swearing-in-ceremony at the President House in Kathmandu.

Nepal’s first woman PM Sushila Karki takes charge

2m read
A wildfire burns on Mount Underwood near Port Alberni, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Massive fire burns on mountain near western Canada city

2m read
Climbers pay for permits on Nepali peaks and the fees vary depending on the mountain's height and popularity, with heftier charges for those such as Everest.

Nepal waives climbing fees for 97 mountain peaks

2m read