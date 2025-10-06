The stranded climbers were at elevations above 4,900 metres (16,000 feet).
Heavy snow has trapped hundreds of hikers at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet, Chinese state media reported late Sunday.
About 350 hikers had reached a meeting point in Tingri County, while rescuers remained in contact with another 200, according to state broadcaster CCTV. There was no immediate update on Monday regarding ongoing rescue operations.
The stranded climbers were at elevations above 4,900 metres (16,000 feet). Mount Everest stands at roughly 8,850 metres(29,000 feet).
A hiker who descended before the snowfall blocked the route told Jimu News that other climbers reported tents being crushed by snow. Hundreds of rescuers were deployed on Sunday to clear paths and evacuate those trapped.
The snowstorm hit during China’s weeklong national holiday, increasing the number of hikers on the mountain and complicating rescue efforts.
