18-year-old Emirati makes history on Antarctica’s highest peak

Speaking about the experience, Al Awadhi said, “Mount Vinson is a huge step up compared to my previous summits. It is far colder and far more isolated, requiring a high level of self-reliance and mental strength. The expedition can last up to three weeks in extreme cold that reaches minus 40 degrees Celsius, surrounded by endless snow. At first, Vinson’s challenges frightened me, but once I stood at the summit and looked out over a sea of ice pierced by sharp peaks cutting through the horizon, I realised the mountain did not make me suffer — it made me much stronger. I know I will return to Antarctica one day; I am completely captivated by the vastness and beauty of this continent.”