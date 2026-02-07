Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse to light up skies on February 17

Moon will block most of the Sun, creating a dramatic halo during a rare annular eclipse
Dubai: Astronomy enthusiasts are turning their attention to 17 February 2026, when a rare and visually striking annular solar eclipse will take place, transforming the Sun into what scientists describe as a luminous “ring of fire”.
The phenomenon will occur when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun but, because it will be slightly farther from Earth than usual, it will not fully cover the Sun’s disc.
Instead, the Moon will block around 96 per cent of the Sun’s centre, leaving a bright halo of sunlight glowing around its edges. At its peak, the annular phase is expected to last up to two minutes and 20 seconds.
Despite global interest, the eclipse will be visible in its annular form only from a remote stretch of Antarctica, meaning that just a very small number of observers will be able to witness it directly.
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon aligns precisely between the Earth and the Sun during the new moon phase, casting its shadow on the planet.
In a total eclipse, the Sun is completely obscured. In an annular eclipse, however, the Moon appears slightly smaller than the Sun, leaving a bright ring visible at maximum coverage.
This “ring of fire” effect gives the annular eclipse its dramatic name and makes it one of the more photogenic and scientifically valuable solar events.
Later in 2026, the skies will offer another major event: a total solar eclipse visible from parts of Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain. That eclipse is expected to last up to two minutes and 18 seconds and will occur just one day before the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower, adding to its significance for astronomers and observers alike.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox