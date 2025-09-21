GOLD/FOREX
Science

Last solar eclipse of 2025 to grace skies on Sunday night

Phenomenon to occur a day before the autumnal equinox

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
A view of a partial solar eclipse over St. Petersburg, Russia, on March 29, 2025.
A view of a partial solar eclipse over St. Petersburg, Russia, on March 29, 2025.
AP

After the dramatic Blood Moon earlier this year, skywatchers are preparing for another celestial show as the final solar eclipse of 2025 takes place on Sunday night (September 21).

Where it will be visible

The eclipse will be visible from parts of Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

What to expect

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves directly between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow that blocks sunlight. This time, however, it will be a partial solar eclipse, with up to 85 per cent of the Sun obscured in some regions.

The event will begin at 9:29pm UAE time, peak at 11:41pm, and conclude at 1:53am on Monday.

A year of eclipses

The year 2025 has already seen four eclipses — two partial solar eclipses and two total lunar eclipses. Sunday’s event marks the second and final solar eclipse of the year.

Adding to its significance, the eclipse coincides with the autumnal equinox on September 22, when the Sun is positioned directly above the equator. On this day, the Earth is neither tilted toward nor away from the Sun, creating nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness across the globe.

What’s next

While most parts of the world will miss this eclipse, astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to future events. Two solar eclipses are scheduled for February 17 and August 12, 2026.

