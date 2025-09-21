After the dramatic Blood Moon earlier this year, skywatchers are preparing for another celestial show as the final solar eclipse of 2025 takes place on Sunday night (September 21).

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves directly between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow that blocks sunlight. This time, however, it will be a partial solar eclipse, with up to 85 per cent of the Sun obscured in some regions.

Adding to its significance, the eclipse coincides with the autumnal equinox on September 22, when the Sun is positioned directly above the equator. On this day, the Earth is neither tilted toward nor away from the Sun, creating nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness across the globe.

The year 2025 has already seen four eclipses — two partial solar eclipses and two total lunar eclipses. Sunday’s event marks the second and final solar eclipse of the year.

While most parts of the world will miss this eclipse, astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to future events. Two solar eclipses are scheduled for February 17 and August 12, 2026.

Balaram Menon

