Rare eclipse to bring over six minutes of darkness across parts of three continents
On August 2, 2027, a rare total solar eclipse will sweep across parts of three continents, offering one of the longest moments of darkness seen in more than a century. Totality will last up to six minutes and 23 seconds — the longest eclipse visible from land between 1991 and 2114.
Most eclipses are over in under three minutes, but this one gives skywatchers twice the time to enjoy the breathtaking sight as the Sun disappears behind the Moon. Astronomers will get a clearer view of the solar corona, while anyone along the path can look forward to a calm, eerie and unforgettable experience.
The eclipse’s path of totality — where the Moon will completely block the Sun — will begin over the Atlantic Ocean and move eastward.
According to space.com, the shadow, approximately 258 kilometres wide, will pass over southern Spain, northern Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, central Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia, before ending over the Indian Ocean near the Chagos Archipelago.
Cities like Luxor in Egypt are expected to witness over six full minutes of total darkness. Ideal viewing locations include areas like Libya and Egypt, which typically enjoy clear and dry conditions in August — perfect for unobstructed views of the sky.
Local eclipse timing varies. In southern Spain, totality is expected between 1:30pm and 2:00pm CEST. In Egypt and Libya, the peak will occur between 2:00pm and 2:30pm EET.
India will largely miss the event, with only parts of its far western edge possibly seeing a faint partial eclipse near sunset.
Several rare astronomical factors align to make the 2027 eclipse stand out. At the time of the event, Earth will be near aphelion — its farthest point from the Sun — which causes the Sun to appear slightly smaller in the sky. Meanwhile, the Moon will be at perigee, its closest point to Earth, appearing slightly larger.
Additionally, the eclipse’s path runs near the equator. This causes the Moon’s shadow to move more slowly across the surface of the Earth, contributing to the unusually long duration of totality.
With over six minutes of totality and a broad viewing corridor across several countries, the 2027 total solar eclipse is set to be one of the century’s most stunning astronomical events.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox