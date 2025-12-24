Bihar blast 574 in 50 overs: The highest list A total ever recorded

Not England, Not Australia – Bihar rewrites history with unprecedented batting display
In an unprecedented batting carnage at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi, Bihar rewrote the record books by posting a staggering 574/6 in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh. This is not a typo or a fictional scoreline. This was the actual scorecard from a competitive domestic match. The total represents the highest score ever recorded in List A cricket worldwide, shattering the previous record of 506/2 set by Tamil Nadu against the same opposition in 2022 by a massive 68 runs.
What made Bihar's achievement even more extraordinary was the feat of having three centurions in a single innings—a rare occurrence in List A cricket that showcased the depth and firepower of their batting lineup.
Leading the charge was 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who produced a breathtaking 190 off just 84 balls at a strike rate of 226. The left-handed opener smashed 15 sixes and 16 fours, becoming the youngest player to score a century in List A cricket in India at 14 years and 272 days. His 150 came off just 59 deliveries, the fastest 150 in List A cricket history, surpassing AB de Villiers' previous record of 64 balls.
Ayush Loharuka contributed a solid 116, providing crucial support at the other end and ensuring that Bihar never lost momentum despite the fall of wickets.
The final flourish came from captain Sakibul Gani, who smashed an unbeaten 128 and etched his own name into the record books. Gani reached his century in a mere 32 balls, registering the fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket. His explosive hitting in the death overs propelled Bihar past the 550-mark and into uncharted territory.
Bihar's batting masterclass featured an astonishing 38 sixes and a run rate of 11.5 per over across the entire 50-over innings. The relentless assault left Arunachal Pradesh's bowling attack shell-shocked, with no bowler able to stem the flow of runs.
The innings was a perfect storm of aggressive intent, favorable batting conditions, and exceptional individual performances combining to produce a total that had never been seen before in over 50 years of List A cricket worldwide.
With 574 runs on the board, Bihar set Arunachal Pradesh a target that borders on the impossible. To put it in perspective, the highest successful chase in List A cricket is 438, achieved by Netherlands against Afghanistan in 2015. Arunachal Pradesh would need to not only break that record but exceed it by a staggering 137 runs—a task that seems beyond the realms of possibility.
The magnitude of Bihar's total means that even a respectable batting performance from Arunachal Pradesh would likely fall well short, setting up Bihar for a dominant victory that will be remembered as one of the most one-sided contests in domestic cricket history.
Bihar's 574/6 stands as a testament to the evolution of List A cricket, where aggressive batting, innovative strokeplay, and fearless intent have pushed scoring to new heights. The innings featured everything cricket fans could hope for—record-breaking individual performances, multiple centuries, explosive hitting, and a team total that may stand as the benchmark for years to come.
For Bihar cricket, this is a moment of immense pride. The team didn't just break a record; they obliterated it, announcing their presence on the domestic circuit in the most emphatic manner possible. As the cricketing world processes the magnitude of what transpired in Ranchi, one thing is certain: Bihar's 574/6 will be talked about for generations as one of the greatest batting displays in the history of the game.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox