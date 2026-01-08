Sarfaraz Khan records India’s fastest List A fifty as CSK secure a bargain buy

IPL may not be ready for CSK's Sarfaraz Khan
While franchises spent crores chasing marquee names at the IPL auction, Chennai Super Kings quietly pulled off one of the smartest moves of the season. For just 75 lakh, CSK secured Sarfaraz Khan and recent performances suggest this could turn out to be the bargain of IPL 2026.
The Mumbai batter has been unstoppable on the domestic circuit, dominating bowling attacks with authority and control. His form across tournaments has been impossible to ignore and the numbers tell a powerful story.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sarfaraz was in complete command. Scores of 100 not out off 47 balls, 52 not out off 40, 64 off 25, and 73 off just 22 deliveries highlighted his ability to score quickly without throwing his wicket away. It was power hitting backed by clarity and confidence.
He took things to another level in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sarfaraz smashed the fastest List A fifty by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls. He followed it up with knocks of 55 off 49, a breathtaking 157 off 75, and 62 off 20, proving his range across situations and formats.
One moment summed up his dominance. Sarfaraz tore into Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in a single over, hitting 6, 4, 6, 4, 6, 4 in a brutal display that left spectators stunned and bowlers short of answers.
What truly sets Sarfaraz apart is not just his explosive strokeplay but his consistency. He adapts seamlessly between the demands of T20s and 50 over cricket, finds gaps under pressure, clears boundaries at will, and finishes games by staying not out when it matters most.
CSK have built a reputation for spotting value others overlook and this feels like another classic Chennai move. For 75 lakh, they have secured a middle order batter in red hot form who is currently ruling domestic cricket.
If Sarfaraz carries even a portion of this momentum into the IPL, CSK’s modest investment could end up being the smartest money spent this auction season.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox