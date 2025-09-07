Witness the 2025 Blood Moon in a breathtaking celestial display
Dubai: Across the globe, skywatchers captured stunning views of the total lunar eclipse, famously called the Blood Moon. Billions watched as the Moon turned a deep crimson while passing through Earth’s shadow, creating a spectacular celestial show.
Iconic landmarks, observatories, and open landscapes offered perfect vantage points. Astronomy enthusiasts shared their photos, showcasing the eclipse’s universal appeal. This rare event united people worldwide, bringing cultures together under the awe-inspiring night sky.
A total lunar eclipse lit up the skies over Makkah, offering breathtaking views for skywatchers. The Moon gradually turned a deep red as it passed through Earth’s shadow, creating a striking Blood Moon.
Photography enthusiasts captured the celestial spectacle, sharing stunning images on SPA’s social media handles, giving followers worldwide a front-row seat to this rare astronomical event.
