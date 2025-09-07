Total lunar eclipse 2025: How the Blood Moon captivated UAE skywatchers

Virasath Khan, a regional sales manager from Dubai, attended the Dubai Astronomy Group event to witness the total lunar eclipse and the Blood Moon.

“There were multiple telescopes giving us clear views and experts explaining everything. I am just a stargazer, and this was my first experience. I enjoyed every moment. The views I saw and the pictures I took were truly astonishing. Seeing it through the equipment gives a completely different feeling. I will be attending more such events from now on. It’s magnetic once you dive into the details of stargazing,” said the Indian expat, who has lived in Dubai for eight years.