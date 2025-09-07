Total lunar eclipse 2025: How the Blood Moon captivated UAE skywatchers

Breathtaking Blood Moon lights up UAE skies from first shadow to totality
The Dubai Astronomy Group hosted a special Blood Moon viewing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. For those who could not attend in person or wanted to catch every moment, the eclipse was streamed live at 7:15 pm, giving a global audience a front-row seat.
Tonight’s total lunar eclipse offered skygazers across the UAE breathtaking views of the Blood Moon, from the first shadow to totality and beyond. The partial eclipse concluded at 11:56 pm, with more than half of the Moon gradually emerging from Earth’s shadow. The penumbral phase is scheduled to end at 12:55 am on Monday, September 8.
Melissa Cunliffe, a South African hotel general manager in Dubai, called the Blood Moon “like a little chocolate chip in the sky.” Attending her first Dubai Astronomy Group event, she said she watched the Moon change from white to deep brown and, through telescopes, vibrant red.
“I’ve been following DAG for a while, so I was thrilled to join. Experts explained the astronomical and historical aspects, making it even more fascinating. It’s powerful seeing the Moon, Sun, and Earth align like this. The eclipse was amazing.”
The total phase of the lunar eclipse has concluded, and the Moon is gradually emerging from Earth’s shadow. Sky-gazers continue to enjoy the remaining partial eclipse as the Moon slowly returns to its usual silvery glow.
Virasath Khan, a regional sales manager from Dubai, attended the Dubai Astronomy Group event to witness the total lunar eclipse and the Blood Moon.
“There were multiple telescopes giving us clear views and experts explaining everything. I am just a stargazer, and this was my first experience. I enjoyed every moment. The views I saw and the pictures I took were truly astonishing. Seeing it through the equipment gives a completely different feeling. I will be attending more such events from now on. It’s magnetic once you dive into the details of stargazing,” said the Indian expat, who has lived in Dubai for eight years.
The lunar eclipse has reached its peak, with the Moon fully immersed in Earth’s shadow. The Blood Moon glows in different hues of red and copper, giving sky-gazers a spectacular view. Such a sight in the UAE will not be visible again until the next total lunar eclipse on December 31, 2028.
Skywatchers across the UAE witnessed the spectacular Blood Moon as the total lunar eclipse turned the night sky a deep crimson.
The Blood Moon is now visible, marking the start of the total lunar eclipse. The Moon glows in deep red and copper hues, captivating sky-gazers across the UAE. (Photos: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News)
The special lunar eclipse has now entered its total phase, with the Moon fully inside Earth’s umbra. Spectators are witnessing the Moon turn shades of red, copper, and orange, a stunning effect caused by the Earth’s atmospheric conditions.
The partial eclipse is in full swing, with Earth’s shadow now covering more than half of the Moon. Spectators at MBRL and across Dubai and Sharjah are witnessing the dramatic transformation as the celestial show moves closer to totality.
Skywatchers across the UAE are witnessing the Moon about halfway through its journey into Earth’s shadow. The partial phase continues, gradually darkening the lunar surface as the celestial spectacle moves toward totality.
Muslims across the UAE are offering the special two-rakʿah eclipse prayer during the lunar eclipse, combining supplications, charity, and remembrance of God. The prayer can be observed both at mosques and at home and will continue until the eclipse ends
One of the highlights of the DAG event in Dubai will be a special attempt to capture the Blood Moon with the Burj Khalifa in the frame, led by international photographer Rami Dibo. The moment is also being livestreamed from Downtown Dubai as part of DAG’s global broadcast.
At 8:27 pm, the Moon entered Earth’s shadow, marking the start of the partial phase. As it moves into the umbra—the darkest part of the shadow—a visible “bite” forms on the lunar surface, which gradually darkens as the eclipse progresses.
The lunar eclipse has started with the penumbral phase, as observed by the Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG). This initial stage marks the Moon entering the faint outer shadow of Earth, a subtle start to tonight’s Blood Moon spectacle. The Moon has entered the penumbra, the outer, lighter part of Earth’s shadow. This causes a subtle dimming that is often hard to detect with the naked eye.
The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) at the University of Sharjah has invited the public to witness the Total Lunar Eclipse from Sharjah’s skies. The event will run until 12.30am.
DAG has already registered 250 participants for the flagship gathering at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, with more expected to join with onsite registration, said Khadijah Hasan Ahmed. The indoor programme at the auditorium features: 7.45pm – Talk on understanding the lunar eclipse; 8pm – Live astrophotography workshop; 8.20pm – Q&A with experts; 8.40pm – Telescope observations; 9.30pm – Total eclipse begins; 10.52pm – Total eclipse ends; 11pm – Closing remarks
With 82 minutes of totality, this will be one of the longest and most photogenic lunar eclipses of recent years.
Here’s the full timeline of the eclipse:
7.28pm – Penumbral eclipse begins
8.27pm – Partial eclipse begins
9.30pm – Total eclipse begins
10.12pm – Maximum eclipse (totality)
10.53pm– Total eclipse ends
11.56pm – Partial eclipse ends
12.56am (Sept 8) – Penumbral eclipse ends
Blood Moon ready to dazzle! Bean bags and telescopes are set up at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library as sky-gazers gather for the Dubai Astronomy Group’s lunar eclipse watch tonight.
DAG's viewing spot is set up at the waterfront area opposite Dubai Festival City. "This amazing location is the perfect spot to catch the total lunar eclipse,” Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at DAG told Gulf News.
Tonight, residents across the UAE will witness a rare celestial spectacle as the Blood Moon transforms the night sky into a deep crimson. The eclipse will unfold in multiple phases, beginning on Saturday evening and continuing into the early hours of Sunday, September 8. Stargazers across the country should be ready to catch the Moon at its peak, when it fully enters Earth’s shadow and glows a striking red.
In the UAE, the spectacle begins with the moon entering Earth’s penumbra at 7:28 pm, followed by a partial eclipse at 8:27 pm and the start of totality at 9:31 pm. The phenomenon will peak at 10:12 pm before the moon gradually brightens again, ending the total phase at 10:53 pm.
For those venturing outdoors, several locations in the UAE offer unobstructed views of the Blood Moon:
Dubai: Open desert areas and Burj Khalifa viewing points provide excellent visibility.
Abu Dhabi: Corniche and waterfront parks offer clear skies and panoramic views.
Sharjah: Mleiha National Park invites stargazers to see the Total Lunar Eclipse on Sept 7 and Saturn at its brightest on Sept 20.
Ras Al Khaimah: High-altitude locations such as Jebel Jais provide an elevated perspective for skywatching.
Local authorities and event organisers have also arranged viewing events with telescopes and expert guidance to enhance the experience. Read more ➜
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that partially or fully covers the Moon. A total lunar eclipse passes through three main phases:
Penumbral Eclipse: The Moon enters Earth’s faint outer shadow, barely noticeable to the naked eye.
Partial Eclipse: A portion of the Moon is obscured by Earth’s darker shadow.
Total Eclipse: The Moon is completely inside Earth’s umbra, giving it the iconic reddish hue. Read more ➜
During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red due to Rayleigh scattering — the same effect that causes sunsets to appear red. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter away while red wavelengths bend and illuminate the Moon, giving it a fiery crimson glow. Read more ➜
Lunar eclipses carry spiritual significance for many. During the event, some Muslims perform special prayers, known as Salat Al Khusuf, contemplating the universe and seeking blessings. Across the globe, numerous communities also observe traditional rituals and prayers linked to lunar phenomena. Read more ➜
Lunar eclipses have long been surrounded by myths and superstitions. Some believe eclipses bring bad luck, affect pregnant women, or contaminate food. Science confirms these claims are baseless. A lunar eclipse is simply a natural alignment of the Earth, Sun, and Moon — it has no impact on human health, daily activities, or food safety. Read more ➜
After tonight’s spectacle, the next total lunar eclipse visible in the UAE is expected several years from now, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many to witness the Moon’s transformation into a Blood Moon.
