Total lunar eclipse 2025: How the Blood Moon captivated UAE skywatchers

Breathtaking Blood Moon lights up UAE skies from first shadow to totality

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
UAEDubaiAbu DhabiLunar EclipseFull Moon
UAE skywatchers captivated by Blood Moon during 2025 lunar eclipse
UAE skywatchers captivated by Blood Moon during 2025 lunar eclipse
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Billions worldwide witnessed a rare Blood Moon during total lunar eclipse on September 7. The Moon turned a deep crimson as Earth’s shadow passed over it, visible across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and much of the Arab world. Skywatchers enjoyed this once-in-several-years spectacle. Here’s how one of the most spectacular celestial events of the decade unfolded.

Highlights

SHOW MORE

Watch the eclipse live on Gulf News

The Dubai Astronomy Group hosted a special Blood Moon viewing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. For those who could not attend in person or wanted to catch every moment, the eclipse was streamed live at 7:15 pm, giving a global audience a front-row seat.

Total lunar eclipse: From first shadow to totality

Tonight’s total lunar eclipse offered skygazers across the UAE breathtaking views of the Blood Moon, from the first shadow to totality and beyond. The partial eclipse concluded at 11:56 pm, with more than half of the Moon gradually emerging from Earth’s shadow. The penumbral phase is scheduled to end at 12:55 am on Monday, September 8.

'Chocolate chip in the sky'

Melissa Cunliffe, a South African hotel general manager in Dubai, called the Blood Moon “like a little chocolate chip in the sky.” Attending her first Dubai Astronomy Group event, she said she watched the Moon change from white to deep brown and, through telescopes, vibrant red.

“I’ve been following DAG for a while, so I was thrilled to join. Experts explained the astronomical and historical aspects, making it even more fascinating. It’s powerful seeing the Moon, Sun, and Earth align like this. The eclipse was amazing.”

Also Read: Blood Moon in Saudi Arabia: Total lunar eclipse mesmerises skywatchers in Makkah

Total eclipse concludes

The total phase of the lunar eclipse has concluded, and the Moon is gradually emerging from Earth’s shadow. Sky-gazers continue to enjoy the remaining partial eclipse as the Moon slowly returns to its usual silvery glow.

Also Read: Total lunar eclipse 2025: Stunning Blood Moon dazzles skywatchers across the globe

Astonishing views at Dubai Blood Moon event

Virasath Khan, a regional sales manager from Dubai, attended the Dubai Astronomy Group event to witness the total lunar eclipse and the Blood Moon.

“There were multiple telescopes giving us clear views and experts explaining everything. I am just a stargazer, and this was my first experience. I enjoyed every moment. The views I saw and the pictures I took were truly astonishing. Seeing it through the equipment gives a completely different feeling. I will be attending more such events from now on. It’s magnetic once you dive into the details of stargazing,” said the Indian expat, who has lived in Dubai for eight years.

Total lunar eclipse peaks in UAE skies

The lunar eclipse has reached its peak, with the Moon fully immersed in Earth’s shadow. The Blood Moon glows in different hues of red and copper, giving sky-gazers a spectacular view. Such a sight in the UAE will not be visible again until the next total lunar eclipse on December 31, 2028.

Stunning Blood Moon lights up UAE skies

Skywatchers across the UAE witnessed the spectacular Blood Moon as the total lunar eclipse turned the night sky a deep crimson.

Residents witness total lunar eclipse at Dubai event

Blood Moon rises as total eclipse begins

The Blood Moon is now visible, marking the start of the total lunar eclipse. The Moon glows in deep red and copper hues, captivating sky-gazers across the UAE. (Photos: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News)

Total eclipse begins over UAE skies

The special lunar eclipse has now entered its total phase, with the Moon fully inside Earth’s umbra. Spectators are witnessing the Moon turn shades of red, copper, and orange, a stunning effect caused by the Earth’s atmospheric conditions.

Half of the Moon disappears

The partial eclipse is in full swing, with Earth’s shadow now covering more than half of the Moon. Spectators at MBRL and across Dubai and Sharjah are witnessing the dramatic transformation as the celestial show moves closer to totality.

Lunar eclipse reaches halfway point

Skywatchers across the UAE are witnessing the Moon about halfway through its journey into Earth’s shadow. The partial phase continues, gradually darkening the lunar surface as the celestial spectacle moves toward totality.

UAE Muslims perform eclipse prayer

Muslims across the UAE are offering the special two-rakʿah eclipse prayer during the lunar eclipse, combining supplications, charity, and remembrance of God. The prayer can be observed both at mosques and at home and will continue until the eclipse ends

Big lenses, bigger views: Guests shoot the Blood Moon

Stargazers observe total lunar eclipse in Dubai

View from Burj Khalifa soon?

One of the highlights of the DAG event in Dubai will be a special attempt to capture the Blood Moon with the Burj Khalifa in the frame, led by international photographer Rami Dibo. The moment is also being livestreamed from Downtown Dubai as part of DAG’s global broadcast.

Kuwaitis capture stunning lunar eclipse moments

Partial eclipse begins across UAE skies

At 8:27 pm, the Moon entered Earth’s shadow, marking the start of the partial phase. As it moves into the umbra—the darkest part of the shadow—a visible “bite” forms on the lunar surface, which gradually darkens as the eclipse progresses.

Penumbral eclipse begins across UAE skies

The lunar eclipse has started with the penumbral phase, as observed by the Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG). This initial stage marks the Moon entering the faint outer shadow of Earth, a subtle start to tonight’s Blood Moon spectacle. The Moon has entered the penumbra, the outer, lighter part of Earth’s shadow. This causes a subtle dimming that is often hard to detect with the naked eye.

Where to watch the Blood Moon in Sharjah

The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) at the University of Sharjah has invited the public to witness the Total Lunar Eclipse from Sharjah’s skies. The event will run until 12.30am.

Stunning Blood Moon towers over skyscrapers in China

Dubai Astronomy Group sees over 250 attendees

DAG has already registered 250 participants for the flagship gathering at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, with more expected to join with onsite registration, said Khadijah Hasan Ahmed. The indoor programme at the auditorium features: 7.45pm – Talk on understanding the lunar eclipse; 8pm – Live astrophotography workshop; 8.20pm – Q&A with experts; 8.40pm – Telescope observations; 9.30pm – Total eclipse begins; 10.52pm – Total eclipse ends; 11pm – Closing remarks

Timeline of eclipse you need to know

With 82 minutes of totality, this will be one of the longest and most photogenic lunar eclipses of recent years.

Here’s the full timeline of the eclipse:

7.28pm – Penumbral eclipse begins

8.27pm – Partial eclipse begins

9.30pm – Total eclipse begins

10.12pm – Maximum eclipse (totality)

10.53pm– Total eclipse ends

11.56pm – Partial eclipse ends

12.56am (Sept 8) – Penumbral eclipse ends

All set for the Blood Moon in UAE

Blood Moon ready to dazzle! Bean bags and telescopes are set up at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library as sky-gazers gather for the Dubai Astronomy Group’s lunar eclipse watch tonight.

Prime viewing spot

DAG's viewing spot is set up at the waterfront area opposite Dubai Festival City. "This amazing location is the perfect spot to catch the total lunar eclipse,” Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at DAG told Gulf News.

When can you watch it?

Tonight, residents across the UAE will witness a rare celestial spectacle as the Blood Moon transforms the night sky into a deep crimson. The eclipse will unfold in multiple phases, beginning on Saturday evening and continuing into the early hours of Sunday, September 8. Stargazers across the country should be ready to catch the Moon at its peak, when it fully enters Earth’s shadow and glows a striking red.

In the UAE, the spectacle begins with the moon entering Earth’s penumbra at 7:28 pm, followed by a partial eclipse at 8:27 pm and the start of totality at 9:31 pm. The phenomenon will peak at 10:12 pm before the moon gradually brightens again, ending the total phase at 10:53 pm. 

Best viewing spots across the UAE

For those venturing outdoors, several locations in the UAE offer unobstructed views of the Blood Moon:

  • Dubai: Open desert areas and Burj Khalifa viewing points provide excellent visibility.

  • Abu Dhabi: Corniche and waterfront parks offer clear skies and panoramic views.

  • Sharjah: Mleiha National Park invites stargazers to see the Total Lunar Eclipse on Sept 7 and Saturn at its brightest on Sept 20.

  • Ras Al Khaimah: High-altitude locations such as Jebel Jais provide an elevated perspective for skywatching.

Local authorities and event organisers have also arranged viewing events with telescopes and expert guidance to enhance the experience. Read more ➜

What is a lunar eclipse and what are its phases?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that partially or fully covers the Moon. A total lunar eclipse passes through three main phases:

  1. Penumbral Eclipse: The Moon enters Earth’s faint outer shadow, barely noticeable to the naked eye.

  2. Partial Eclipse: A portion of the Moon is obscured by Earth’s darker shadow.

  3. Total Eclipse: The Moon is completely inside Earth’s umbra, giving it the iconic reddish hue. Read more ➜

Why does the Moon glow red?

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red due to Rayleigh scattering — the same effect that causes sunsets to appear red. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter away while red wavelengths bend and illuminate the Moon, giving it a fiery crimson glow. Read more ➜

Special prayers

Lunar eclipses carry spiritual significance for many. During the event, some Muslims perform special prayers, known as Salat Al Khusuf, contemplating the universe and seeking blessings. Across the globe, numerous communities also observe traditional rituals and prayers linked to lunar phenomena. Read more ➜

The science behind superstitions

Lunar eclipses have long been surrounded by myths and superstitions. Some believe eclipses bring bad luck, affect pregnant women, or contaminate food. Science confirms these claims are baseless. A lunar eclipse is simply a natural alignment of the Earth, Sun, and Moon — it has no impact on human health, daily activities, or food safety. Read more ➜

When will it happen next?

After tonight’s spectacle, the next total lunar eclipse visible in the UAE is expected several years from now, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many to witness the Moon’s transformation into a Blood Moon.

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist and Ahmad Alotbi, Visual Journalist

