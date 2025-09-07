Eclipse prayer explained: Steps, traditions, and spiritual practices for the rare lunar event

Unlike the five daily prayers, the eclipse prayer is performed without adhan
Dubai: As billions of people around the world prepare to watch Sunday’s rare total lunar eclipse, Islamic scholars have urged Muslims to observe the eclipse prayer (Salat Al Kusuf), a centuries-old practice rooted in the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat announced that the prayer should be performed on the evening of September 7, when the lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 8:27 p.m., peak at 10:12 p.m., and conclude by 11:57 p.m., according to the International Astronomical Centre. The UAE Council for Fatwa clarified that the prayer is recommended for all Muslims upon whom daily prayers are obligatory, regardless of whether the eclipse is partial or total.
The eclipse prayer is traditionally offered in two rakʿahs but differs from ordinary prayers in its length and form. Each rakʿah includes two Qur’anic recitations, two bowings (rukūʿ), and extended supplications, making the prayer unusually long and contemplative.
Unlike the five daily prayers, it is performed without adhan (call to prayer) or iqama (congregational announcement). Scholars encourage worshippers to combine it with acts of charity, remembrance of God, and seeking forgiveness. While often performed in mosques, it may also be offered at home or any valid place of prayer. Repetition of the two-rakʿah sets is recommended until the eclipse ends or dawn breaks.
The Prophet Muhammad is reported to have said: “The sun and the moon are two signs among the signs of Allah. They do not eclipse because of the death or birth of someone, so when you observe the eclipse, remember Allah, and pray until it is over.” (Bukhari & Muslim).
Classical scholars note that it is preferable to perform the prayer in congregation, with the imam delivering two sermonsafterwards, much like the Eid prayers.
While no specific supplication is mandated, Muslims are encouraged to increase istighfar (seeking forgiveness), takbir (glorification of God), charity, and good deeds during the phenomenon.
The prayer is prescribed only when the eclipse is visibly apparent to people. If the obscuration is so slight that only astronomers can detect it, the ritual is not required.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox