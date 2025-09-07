Eclipse prayer explained: Steps, traditions, and spiritual practices for the rare lunar event

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat announced that the prayer should be performed on the evening of September 7, when the lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 8:27 p.m., peak at 10:12 p.m., and conclude by 11:57 p.m., according to the International Astronomical Centre. The UAE Council for Fatwa clarified that the prayer is recommended for all Muslims upon whom daily prayers are obligatory, regardless of whether the eclipse is partial or total.