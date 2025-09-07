GOLD/FOREX
UAE mosques hold special prayers during lunar eclipse

Muslims across UAE perform Salat Al Khusuf during the eclipse

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: As the moon darkened under Earth’s shadow, the sound of Quranic verses echoed from mosques across the UAE on Sunday evening, marking the start of special prayers during the lunar eclipse.

Muslims across the country gathered to perform Salat Al Khusuf, a two-rakʿah prayer offered during lunar eclipses in line with Islamic tradition. The prayer, which combines supplication, charity and remembrance of God, is seen as a moment of humility and reflection on the majesty of creation.

Worshippers filled mosques in major cities, while many families observed the prayer at home. Religious authorities said the prayer would continue until the eclipse ended, giving Muslims the chance to participate at any point during the celestial event.

Scholars highlighted that the Prophet Muhammad encouraged Muslims to respond to eclipses not with fear or superstition, but with prayer and remembrance of God. The practice remains a powerful expression of faith, reminding believers of the temporary nature of life and the greatness of divine creation.

The rare event drew wide participation across the UAE, with clerics urging worshippers to couple their prayers with acts of charity and good deeds, reinforcing the spiritual meaning of the occasion.

Related Topics:
UAELunar EclipseFull Moon

