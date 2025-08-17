Lunar eclipse 2025 in UAE: Where to watch the rare Blood Moon on September 7

Dubai Astronomy Group shares exact details of most photogenic lunar eclipse of the decade
Dubai: Get ready to witness a breathtaking celestial event as the UAE prepares for one of the most anticipated astronomical sights of the decade. On the evening of September 7, continuing into the early hours of September 8, a rare total lunar eclipse will paint the moon a dramatic shade of crimson, visible to all from the country. This spectacular 'Blood Moon' is a must-see for stargazers.
Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) calls it “one of the most photogenic eclipses of the decade” as it teams up with international partners for a global livestream and a public viewing event in Dubai. Totality will last a remarkable 82 minutes, making it one of the longest total lunar eclipses in recent history.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that transforms the lunar surface into a deep reddish hue, a phenomenon known as the Blood Moon. DAG explains that this glow stems from sunlight refracted through Earth’s atmosphere, filtering out blue light and letting red and orange tones illuminate the Moon.
Not every full moon leads to an eclipse. It only happens when the Moon aligns near one of its orbital nodes, the points where its path crosses Earth’s orbital plane.
Skywatchers in the UAE will enjoy nearly five and a half hours of eclipse viewing, with the key phases as follows:
7.28pm – Penumbral eclipse begins
8.27pm – Partial eclipse begins
9.30pm – Total eclipse begins
10.12pm – Maximum eclipse (totality)
10.53pm – Total eclipse ends
11.56pm – Partial eclipse ends
12.55am (Sept 8) – Penumbral eclipse ends
Penumbral phase: The Moon enters the penumbra, the outer, lighter part of Earth’s shadow. This causes a subtle dimming that is often hard to detect with the naked eye.
Partial phase: The Moon moves into the umbra, the darker central part of Earth’s shadow. A noticeable “bite” appears on the lunar surface.
Totality: The Moon is fully inside the umbra. This is when it turns shades of red, copper, or orange, depending on Earth’s atmospheric conditions.
Ending phases: The Moon gradually moves out of the umbra and penumbra, reversing the process.
Total lunar eclipses are themselves uncommon, but this one combines a long total phase, vivid colouring, and global visibility. Nearly 87% of the world’s population will be able to observe at least part of it.
That makes this Blood Moon a rare and unmissable event for both casual observers and astronomy lovers.
The eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye, and no special filters are needed. However, DAG recommends using telescopes or binoculars for stunning lunar detail and deeper red hues, and a tripod-equipped camera for capturing memorable photos.
Dubai Astronomy Group will stream the full lunar eclipse from Dubai, offering a unique opportunity to witness the Moon passing into Earth’s shadow in real time. “Also, in the livestream we will attempt to feature a special shot capturing the eclipse with the Burj Khalifa in the frame, in collaboration with renowned photographer Rami Dibo,” the group said.
It will also host a global livestream featuring real-time feeds from partners across six continents, including Al Sadeem Astronomy (Abu Dhabi), Perth Observatory (Australia), Bahrain Stargazers, Space India, Lahore Astronomical Society (Pakistan), Astro Barcelona in Spain, Egyptian Society for Astronomy (ESA) and more.
“Our goal with this livestream is to showcase the people behind the telescopes, from professional astronomers to dedicated enthusiasts, and to unite viewers around the world under one sky. We want to celebrate the wonder of the universe, inspire curiosity, and create a shared global experience where everyone can marvel at the same celestial event, no matter where they are,” the group said.
If you miss the spectacular September 7 eclipse, UAE skywatchers will have to wait until July 6, 2028, for the next lunar eclipse visible from the UAE. This will be a partial eclipse, where part of the Moon passes through Earth’s umbra, creating a distinct shadowed “bite” on its surface.
The next total lunar eclipse visible from the UAE will occur on December 31, 2028, with totality beginning at 6.03pm, peaking at 8.52pm, and ending at 11.40pm. This New Year’s Eve Blood Moon will be visible from start to finish, offering a perfect opportunity to welcome the new year under a dramatically transformed night sky.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox