Blood moon explained: Why the moon turns a fiery red glow

Fast forward to today: modern astrologers treat them as cosmic check-ins for emotional intensity and transformation — especially with September 2025’s eclipse landing in dreamy Pisces.

When the Moon slips into Earth’s shadow and glows red , it’s not just science — it’s spectacle. Across history, cultures have seen Blood Moons as "omens " of change, woven into myths and folk stories.

This phenomenon, known as Rayleigh scattering, is why it’s called a "Blood Moon," a term popularised for its dramatic visual effect.

During totality, the Moon appears reddish due to sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere, which scatters shorter blue wavelengths and allows longer red wavelengths to reach the Moon, creating a striking red or coppery hue.

A Blood Moon is a total lunar eclipse, a celestial event where Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow (umbra) over the Moon's surface.

What is a Blood Moon?

The name also carries cultural weight, as ancient civilisations sometimes viewed the red Moon as an omen or sign of significant events.

This effect is similar to the red hues seen in sunsets, often described poetically as "the light of all the world’s sunsets projected onto the Moon."

As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it bends and scatters, with red light dominating due to its longer wavelength.

The term "Blood Moon" stems from the Moon’s reddish appearance during a total lunar eclipse.

Why is it called a blood moon?

Lunar Tetrad: Refers to a rare series of four total lunar eclipses occurring approximately six months apart over two years, sometimes called a "Blood Moon Tetrad" in religious or cultural contexts.

Hunter’s Moon, Corn Moon, etc.: Depending on the month, a Blood Moon may take on traditional full Moon names tied to seasonal or cultural significance.

Harvest Moon: If the eclipse coincides with the full Moon closest to the autumnal equinox (typically September), as is the case for the September 2025 eclipse.

Red Moon: A simple description of its color during totality.

Other names for a Blood Moon

North and South America: Limited to partial phases, as the Moon will set before totality begins.

Eastern Australia and New Zealand: Partial visibility of later phases.

Europe, Middle East and Africa: Excellent visibility, though in Europe, the Moon may rise during totality, and in western regions, it may set before the eclipse ends.

Asia and Western Australia: Best views, with the entire eclipse (including totality) visible from start to finish.

The September 7–8, 2025, Blood Moon will be visible to approximately 6.2 billion people (77% of the world’s population), primarily in:

Best places to view the September 2025 Blood Moon

The frequency of Blood Moons visible from a specific location depends on geography, as only about 4–5 total eclipses are visible from any single location per decade.

A lunar tetrad , where four total eclipses occur in two years, is much rarer, happening roughly once every decade or so, with the next tetrad expected in 2032–2033.

For example, 2025 will see two total lunar eclipses (March 13–14 and September 7–8).

Only about 29% of lunar eclipses are total.

Lunar eclipses happen approximately twice a year, but total lunar eclipses (Blood Moons) are less frequent, occurring about once every 1–3 years.

How often does a Blood Moon occur?

UAE: 7:28 PM GST (Sept 7) to 12:53 AM (Sept 8) local time

The entire event, including penumbral and partial phases, spans about 5 hours and 27 minutes.

The (penumbral) eclipse will begin at 7.28pm (UAE time, 15:28 UTC) on September 7, 2025.

Yes, a total lunar eclipse, or Blood Moon, is scheduled for September 7–8, 2025.

Is a Blood Moon coming in September 2025?

Low cloud cover and smog, as weather can obscure visibility.

For the best experience, choose a location with:

Nairobi, Kenya, or Cape Town, South Africa: Excellent visibility in clear, dark skies.

Chandigarh, India: Clear views with minimal light pollution in open areas.

Warm clothing and chair: For comfort during the multi-hour event, especially in cooler September nights.

Star chart or App: Apps like Stellarium or SkySafari help identify surrounding stars and constellations.

Camera with tripod: For astrophotography, use a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a telephoto lens (200–300mm) to capture the Moon’s red hue. Set a low ISO (100–400) and experiment with exposures (1/100 to 1 second) during totality. A sturdy tripod prevents shake.

Telescope: A small refractor or reflector telescope (e.g., 70–100mm aperture) allows detailed observation of lunar features. A low-power eyepiece (25–40mm) is ideal for viewing the entire Moon.

Binoculars (7x50 or 10x50) : Affordable and portable, binoculars provide a closer view of the Moon’s surface, revealing craters and maria during the reddish phase. A 7x50 pair offers a good balance of magnification and light collection.

The following gear enhances the experience:

Lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipses, so no protective filters are needed.

