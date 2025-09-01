Astronomy group lists its local event, global livestream, other top locations for Sunday
Dubai: Mark your calendars, skywatchers! The UAE is about to witness one of the most breathtaking celestial shows of the decade. On Sunday, September 7, the Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow and glow a dramatic shade of red in a rare total lunar eclipse, better known as a Blood Moon.
The Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) is calling it an unforgettable night of astronomy and is hosting a mega public event at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL) in Dubai. Expect telescopes, talks, astrophotography sessions, and a chance to see the Moon like never before.
“This amazing location is the perfect spot to catch the total lunar eclipse,” Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at DAG told Gulf News.
“With several telescopes for everyone to see the eclipse, along with interactive experiences, we can’t wait to share this unforgettable night of astronomy with the whole community,” she said.
No need to worry if you can’t be at the library for the ticketed event to enjoy it in its full astronomical ambience. The eclipse will be visible across the country and all you need is a high place with a clear view of the sky.
Top recommendations from DAG include:
Al Quaa Milky way Spot in Abu Dhabi – the UAE’s darkest spot, perfect for stargazing and catching the deep red Moon.
Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah – the highest peak in the country, cooler and away from city glare.
Hotel and residential towers in Dubai – especially those with an open skyline and a view of Burj Khalifa.
“As long as you are not surrounded by buildings that block the view, you’ll see it beautifully,” Khadijah explained.
“Al Quaa is extra special because you can spot the stars too, while Jebel Jais gives you both the cool air and stunning views.”
The flagship gathering at MBRL is expected to welcome hundreds of participants. Tickets are priced at Dh250 for adults and Dh200 for children under 13.
The night has been carefully planned with activities that mix science and community.
7.15pm – Welcome and introduction
7.45pm – Talk: Understanding the lunar eclipse
8pm– Live astrophotography workshop with demos and tips
8.20pm – Q&A session with experts
8.40pm – Telescope observations begin
9.30pm – Total eclipse begins
10.52pm – Total eclipse ends
11pm – Closing remarks
“It’s not just about watching. It’s about learning, connecting, and experiencing the eclipse together,” said Khadijah.
If you can’t make it in person for the ticketed event, you can also watch the global livestream event organised by the DAG on You Tube. The astronomy group has teamed up with partners across six continents for the virtual event that runs from 7pm to 1am GST.
The participating organisations include Al Sadeem Astronomy (Abu Dhabi), Perth Observatory (Australia), Bahrain Stargazers, Space India, Lahore Astronomical Society (Pakistan), Astro Barcelona in Spain, Egyptian Society for Astronomy (ESA) and more.
One of the highlights will be a special attempt to capture the Blood Moon with the Burj Khalifa in the frame, led by international photographer Rami Dibo.
“This is more than just an event in Dubai. It is a worldwide celebration. We want to unite astronomy enthusiasts, scientists, and stargazers under one sky,” DAG said.
People can also use free apps like SkyView or Stellarium to see where the Moon is going to rise and eclipse.
The Moon will rise in the east at around 6.23pm GST. Here’s the full timeline of the eclipse:
7.28pm – Penumbral eclipse begins
8.27pm – Partial eclipse begins
9.30pm – Total eclipse begins
10.12pm – Maximum eclipse (totality)
10.53pm– Total eclipse ends
11.56pm – Partial eclipse ends
12.56pm (Sept 8) – Penumbral eclipse ends
With 82 minutes of totality, this will be one of the longest and most photogenic lunar eclipses of recent years.
A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that turns the lunar surface a striking red. This dramatic colouring comes from sunlight refracted through Earth’s atmosphere, filtering out blue light and letting reds and oranges wash over the Moon.
Not every full Moon brings an eclipse. This one is rare not only for its duration but also for its global reach. Nearly 87% of the world’s population will be able to see at least part of it.
If you miss this Blood Moon, you will have to wait until July 6, 2028, for the next lunar eclipse visible from the UAE. But that will only be partial. The next total eclipse visible here arrives on December 31, 2028, right on New Year’s Eve, promising another night to remember.
