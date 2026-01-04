Explained: Why 2026 will be a blockbuster year for skywatchers in UAE

Dubai Astronomy Group maps out the year’s biggest celestial highlights
Dubai: Skywatchers have much to look forward to in 2026, with a packed calendar of astronomical events set to light up the skies across the year.
According to the Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG), the coming year will feature rare supermoons, high-intensity meteor showers, dramatic eclipses, striking planetary alignments and a promising comet that could briefly become visible to the naked eye.
DAG says the variety and frequency of events make 2026 one of the most engaging years for public sky observation in recent memory, offering opportunities for casual observers, photographers and seasoned astronomers alike.
The year will feature 13 full moons, including three supermoons, when the Moon appears noticeably larger and brighter due to its closer proximity to Earth. Highlights include the Wolf Supermoon on January 3 (already happened), the Beaver Supermoon on November 24, and the Cold Supermoon on December 24, which will be the closest and brightest full moon of the year and the closest since 2019.
A Blue Micro Moon on May 31 will add further intrigue, appearing slightly smaller and dimmer than usual despite being the second full moon of the month.
Several major meteor showers will peak in 2026, including the Quadrantids, Perseids, and Geminids, with rates reaching up to 120—150 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. DAG notes that the Perseids in August are especially promising, coinciding with moon-free skies.
“This makes it one of the best Perseid displays in recent years for both casual observers and photographers,” said Sheeraz Awan, General Manager of Dubai Astronomy Group.
While none of the year’s eclipses will be visible from the UAE, 2026 will still feature notable global events, including an annular solar eclipse in February, a total lunar ‘blood moon’ eclipse in March, and a total solar eclipse on August 12, visible from parts of Europe, Greenland and Iceland.
The year will also bring prime viewing opportunities for the planets. Jupiter reaches opposition in January, shining at its brightest, while Saturn follows in October with its rings well positioned for observation. A rare planetary parade — featuring up to eight planets and the Moon — is expected in mid-February and again from late August to mid-September.
Close conjunctions, including Mars and Jupiter in November and a visually striking alignment of the Moon, Mars and the Pleiades in July, are expected to be standout moments.
Adding to the excitement is Comet C/2025 R3 (PanSTARRS), forecast to peak between mid-April and early May. While telescopes will likely be required, DAG says the comet could briefly brighten enough to be seen with the naked eye under dark skies.
“Comets are notoriously unpredictable,” Awan said. “C/2025 R3 has the potential to be one of the standout celestial objects of 2026.”
To coincide with the year’s major celestial moments, DAG plans a series of stargazing nights, astrophotography workshops and public live-streams, encouraging residents to reconnect with the night sky.
“2026 will be one of the most engaging years for sky observation,” Awan said, “and we are excited to share these moments with our community and inspire curiosity, learning and wonder.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox