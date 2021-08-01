Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Get ready to explore night skies at The View at The Palm, the 360-degree observation deck, during the yearly phenomenon known as Opposition.

In collaboration with Dubai Astronomy Group, visitors have a unique opportunity to observe Saturn and Jupiter at their largest and brightest on Monday, August 2 and Friday, August 20 from 8pm to 10pm, as well as take part in ongoing astronomy sessions on select dates from August 6 to 28.

The anticipated annual event for observing planets in their clearest forms, Opposition is when the earth is between the sun and the opposite planet. Only planets that are further out in the solar system – including Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune – can be in Opposition.

Tailor-made for stargazers and astrophotographers, this is a prime opportunity to observe the planets in great detail, ranging from Saturn’s spectacular and complicated rings to Jupiter’s stripes and swirls’ atmosphere.

Hosted at The View at The Palm, on level 52 of The Palm Tower, each 60-minute event will start with an explanation of the phenomenon, led by Dubai Astronomy Group’s CEO, Hasan Ahmad Al Hariri, followed by an in-depth Q&A session. Participants can view Saturn and Jupiter through telescopes and take images on their mobile phones or cameras.

Tickets for Saturn and Jupiter at Opposition are priced at Dh125 for adults, Dh95 for children aged four to 12, and free for kids under four.

Visitors can also take part in ongoing 90-minute astronomy sessions at The View during August to learn more about the solar system and our planets, and enjoy a session of stargazing. Tickets are Dh125 per adult and Dh95 per child.

All sessions have a limited capacity and will adhere to strict Covid-19 safety regulations including two-metre social distancing norms, the wearing of masks and sanitising protocols.

Key information: