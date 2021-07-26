1 of 10
MEET ALL KINDS OF ANIMALS AT GREEN PLANET: Dubai’s only in-door rainforest, The Green Planet is a four-story origami style glass bio-dome that invites guests to explore the planet’s fascinating flora and fauna through an immersive expedition into the tropics. Designed as an enclosed ecosystem, The Green Planet recreates the world of a tropical forest with over 3,000 plants and animals and the world’s largest indoor man-made and life-sustaining tree. Each of the four levels reflects a level of the rainforest: The Canopy that forms the roof of the rainforest, absorbing the majority of the sunlight and diffusing the rainfall; The Mid Story where trees commonly have large leaves in order to absorb any sunlight filtered down through the canopy; The Forest Floor Humid. Quiet. Dark. where barely any sunlight reaches the floor and The Flooded Rainforest complete with a giant aquarium filled with species such as arapaima, arowana and graceful stingrays. The Green Planet is also home to the region’s first bat cave that recreates the Seba’s bats’ natural habitat, and stays true to the cozy low-lit environments they thrive in. Located at City Walk in Dubai, The Green Planet inspires people of all ages and nationalities to learn about and care more for every single plant and animal that inhabits the earth. Location: City Walk. Cost: Dh120 per person. When: Open daily from 10am to 6pm.
HAVE A DOLPHIN ENCOUNTER AT ATLANTIS THE PALM: If it’s dolphins you’re after, Aquaventure at Atlantis has got you covered. Whether you just want to have your photo taken with the majestic mammals without getting wet, have a personal experience in shallow water with a hug and a kiss or a deep water swimming or diving adventure, this is the place to come. Location: Aquaventure, Atlantis, The Palm. Cost: UAE residents prices start from Dh475 for adults and Dh399 per child. Timing: Open daily from 10am to sunset
DUBAI SAFARI:Dubai Safari Park, a wildlife reserve, animal sanctuary and education centre is a unique tourism and edutainment destination. Dubai Safari Park allows visitors to observe wildlife in their natural habitats, interact with animals in a safe and healthy environment, and discover fascinating facts about a diversity of species native to the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It will also help families and children gain a better understanding of the importance of wildlife conservation and environmental protection. Spanning 119 hectares, the Dubai Safari Park is home to 3,000 mammals, birds, amphibians and invertebrates. The Park features a group of new animals including African elephants and giraffes while rare animals at the Park include the Komodo dragon, Spiral-horned antelope, Arabian Oryx, coloured African wild dog, gorilla, gibbon, bongo and lemur. The park is open to visitors from September onwards.
PLAY WITH THE PENGUINS: Get up close with the iconic Gentoo and King penguins at Ski Dubai. Packages include an underwater viewing, meeting two species of penguins and photos of the experience. Location Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates Cost Dh240 per person Timing daily from 12pm to 9pm
FEED THE GIRAFFES AT AL AIN ZOO: Al Ain Zoo has a lot to offer in the way of animal experiences including an educational children’s zoo, bird shows, Budgie feeding and more, but one of the most talked about experiences has to be the Giraffe feeding. Make new friends with a carrot or lettuce leaf offering and get a good close up look at these amazing animals in the process. Location: Al Ain Zoo. Cost: Zoo entry Dhs31.50 for adults, Dhs10.50. Timings: During summer the zoo is open from 2pm to 8pm.
SEE FLAMINGOS IN THE WILD: This peaceful wetlands reserve is home to hundreds of fish, crustaceans and wading birds relaxing on the water. With the glittering towers of Sheikh Zayed Road an incongruous backdrop, the birds range from elegant heron to majestic osprey, but it’s the flamboyant pink flamingos that steal the show for most little ones, and there’s the chance to watch their daily feeding times from a wooden hide at the end of a pier. Location: Ras Al Khor. Cost: Free entry, the best time to visit is between November and April. Feeding times 9am to 9.30am, and 3pm to 4pm, opening times Sat to Thurs, 9am to 4pm.
HORSEBACK RIDING IN THE DESERT: Head down to the Al Jiyad Stables for a scenic ride through the Al Qoudra desert. Located in the Al Marmoom Conservation Area, the Marzooqi family has shared their passion for horse riding and endurance training by offering classes for beginners and experienced riders. Al Jiyad is home to over 120 horses. For a relaxed activity you can join a horse or camel safari through the desert, where you’ll spot gazelles, oryx, and other wildlife. During weekdays, you can ride horses for Dh150 per hour and on weekends it is Dh200 per hour.
DUBAI CAMEL FARM: Owned by a camel-loving French expat, this friendly farm is full of family-friendly activities, from camel rides and a petting zoo to camel safari and Bedouin picnic, and even camel hugging therapy. Located in Dubai between Al Qudra and Al Ain road, it’s imperative to call ahead in order to book your visit, and they only accept cash. Location: Al Qudra and Al Ain road. Cost: Dh40 per person (Kids under three are free), additional cost for activities. Call in advance to book your visit.
PAWSOME CUDDLES AT PET ME, DUBAI: Craving a cuddle from a furry friend but don’t have any pets of your own? Get up close and cosy with pups at this dog grooming and kennel service in Oasis Center on Sheikh Zayed Road. In their ‘Meet our PET ME members’ sessions you can head down and stroke and play with well-behaved, friendly dogs over a supervised half hour. They even have pet fashion shows and much more. Location: Oasis Center. Cost: Dh50 per person for 30 minutes, Sunday to Thursday at 10am, 12pm, 3pm and 5pm. Times may vary, call in advance to check.
SCUBA DIVING TO MEET THE SHARKS: The Ambassador Lagoon is an 11-million-litre marine habitat and one of the largest aquariums in the world. It is also the largest open-air aquarium in Africa and The Middle East at just over three million gallons. The man made habitat houses marine life found in the local waters of the Arabian Gulf, including different types of sharks like the Zebra shark, Grey Reef shark, Bowmouth Guitar shark, White Tip Reef Shark, Black Tip Reef shark and the Arabian Carpet shark. Location: Ambassador Lagoon, Atlantis The Palm. Cost: Dh1,100 per person for a 30 minute dive.
