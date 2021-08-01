1 of 17
CHOCOLATE CHIP WEEK AT DENNY’S: World Cookie Day is on August 4 and Denny’s has a deal that will have you celebrating a classic all week long…a classic cookie-inspired pancake treat that is. From August 1to the 5, there’s a special buy one get one offer on Denny’s famous Choconana pancakes on the Denny’s UAE app. Chocolate chips cooked inside two fluffy buttermilk pancakes and topped with bananas, more chocolate chips, and whipped cream.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 17
VISIT BARASTILAND THROUGHOUT AUGUST: BarastiLand launches on August 1 and it’s going to be a long celebration of daily deals and offers. Expect the usual Barasti vibes of fun and banter, great deals aplenty and a completely new aesthetic that will transport you to a summer fête of childhood dreams. There is an offer to entice and entertain everyone at BarastiLand, including beverage deals, ladies pool days, dining combos, a brilliant new evening brunch and quiz and so much more.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 17
LAGUNA WATERPARK LADIES DAY: This August, Laguna is launching days especially for the ladies. On August 2, 16 and 30, Laguna Waterpark will be welcoming ladies from across the city for exclusive access to Laguna Waterpark, offering endless waterpark fun from 10am to 6pm for Dh195 per adult or Dh145 per child. Grab the girl gang to take advantage of exclusive access to Laguna Waterpark’s star attractions including the Lazy River, the WaveOz 180 – FlowRider, and the dedicated children’s zone – the little ones are also welcome.
Image Credit:
4 of 17
DSS SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK: Held from August 11 to 21, will see 30 of Dubai’s most popular restaurants serve up extra special breakfast, lunch and dinner offers for the entire family. Customers can tuck into breakfast deals priced Dh69 for adults or Dh25 for children, with a two-course lunch costing Dh95 for adults and Dh35 for children and a three-course dinner just Dh150 for adults and Dh35 for children. For the full list of venues taking part in DSS Summer Restaurant Week, visit
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 17
CHECK OUT THE LAUGHTER FACTORY’S ‘ DELICIOUSLY DEFIANT’ TOUR: Taking place from August 19 to 27, expect a fantastic selection of comedians to perform in Dubai. Making his much anticipated, Dubai debut, Nick Guerra is coming to us fresh from appearances with Jimmy Fallon on the ‘Tonight Show’ and Comedy Central with Gabriel Iglesias ‘Stand Up Revolution’. Featured in the Amazon Documentary ‘Make America Laugh Again’. Jack Jr can be found headlining in clubs across the USA, guest-starring in movies like ‘50 Shades of Black’, as well as participating in popular podcasts. Finally, Lisa Curry will take you on a ride through her travel escapades. This globe-trotting comic is the perfect company for expats with a taste for adventure. Tickets are priced at Dh160 per person.
Image Credit: Courtesy of Laughter Factory
6 of 17
JOKER LIVE IN CONCERT: Fans of the Oscar-winning and groundbreaking Hollywood hit movie Joker can experience the film ‘live’ at Dubai Opera. Joker Live in Concert promises to be an emotional journey that fuses a full orchestra with a screening of the movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. Joker Live in Concert will take place on 10 and 11 August. Tickets priced from Dh250, are available from Dubaiopera.com and visitdubai.com
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 17
THE AUGUST SPECIAL AT EGGSPECTATION: Eggspectation is launching their Monthly Special Series and this August, is their first one; a Loaded Cajun Chicken Waffle. A savoury twist on the breakfast favourite makes Eggspectation’s latest launch a perfect fit for any time of the day. Topped with fried crispy chicken, cheese, and roasted peppers, this limited-edition waffle is a must-try for foodies in Dubai.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 17
HAMZA NAMIRA: Iconic Egyptian singer and songwriter Hamza Namira will stage a show to remember for fans in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on 2 September. Hamza is a major star around the region who enjoys huge popularity with Egyptian and Arab audiences in the UAE. His latest album, ‘Mawlood Sanat 80’ is regarded as a milestone in Hamza’s career. Tickets for the show are priced from Dh200 can are available from visitdubai.com and coca-cola-arena.com
Image Credit:
9 of 17
GALAXY BAR LAUNCHES OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD NEW MENU: Dubai’s most stylish cocktail lounge, Galaxy Bar, is launching a stellar new cocktail menu on August. Inspired by the wonders of the galaxy, the ‘Signature Cocktail’ menu showcases 12 unique serves – each an ode to a celestial being or constellation. Galaxy Bar is known for its intimate space. Stepping through the velvet curtain, guests are transported into the deep, dark blue, cocktail universe. The highly anticipated launch comes less than 10 months after the team’s historic win at the World’s 50 Best Bars Awards, where they received the coveted Campari One to Watch Award 2020 – a first for a venue in the Middle East. Highlight serves include the Titan of the Sun, Venus You Got Me, Mysteries of the Universe, the Centaurus and more.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 17
EXPERIENCE THE GOLDEN JOURNEY OF GASTRONOMY AT ENIGMA: The home of refined Persian cuisine, Enigma has just launched, on 1 August, the Golden Journey menu, which sees the restaurant’s signature dishes receive the Midas touch by incorporating gold. Available daily, for lunch and dinner, this striking set menu curated for two people consists of a delectable array of courses, including Sabzi Khordan, cold starters, warm starters, an opulent main course and dessert. This evening of glinting gastronomy is priced at Dh1,500 for two people. This experience serves up an array of starters, with cold starters including Masto Laboo a dish composed of fresh yoghurt with red beetroot foam and feathered with gold leaves and Salad Chupan with watermelon, cress, candied olives, walnuts, and homemade cheese beautifully enveloped
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 17
LENA CHAMAMYAN: Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Lena Chamamyan will share her musical and jazzy vibes to light up the Dubai World Trade Centre Theatre on September 3. Performing a selection of her biggest hits, the live concert will see Lena share her experiences singing Syrian folk songs and Arabic classics over the years. Tickets for the show are priced from Dh195 and are available from visitdubai.com and dubai.platinumlist.net
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 17
TEENS SUMMER CAMP BY GULF PHOTO PLUS: Aspiring photographers can learn how to capture life through a lens at the Teens Summer Camp by Gulf Photo Plus. Held at the Gulf Photo Plus headquarters at Warehouse 36, Alserkal Avenue, the camp will teach youngsters photography in creative ways and help to develop and engage their technical and practical skills. Aimed at teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17, the camp is priced at Dh1,000 per week and will take place from July 25 to 29 and again from August 15 to 19.
Image Credit: Supplied
13 of 17
AURA ART FAIR: The Aura Art Fair will bring together the city’s creatives to share their talents at a community marketplace. Held on July 30 and 31, the Aura Art Fair, will feature a wide range of stalls, activities and live entertainment events at Warehouse 46 in Alserkal Avenue.
Image Credit: Courtesy of VisitDubai
14 of 17
PAUL VAN DYK IN CONCERT: Coca-Cola Arena, has announced that German Superstar DJ Paul van Dyk will be bringing his Shine Ibiza residency to Dubai on Thursday August 19, in partnership with Dubai Summer Surprises. Presented by international festival organisers, Pico Pro, tickets are now on sale to see Paul van Dyk and SHINE DXB set to take centre-stage at the Coca-Cola Arena for the first time in the Middle East, bringing a unique and authentic Ibiza-style experience for dance music fans.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
15 of 17
SCARY BAD: The Junction Theatre in Alserkal Avenue will host a performance of the play Scary Bad from August 5 to 7. Inspired by classic horror stories and tall tales, the play pokes fun at the clichés and familiar scenes that make our favourite scary movies so bad, but also so good! Ticket are available from bookmyshow.com and visitdubai.com
Image Credit: Supplied
16 of 17
LA PERLE: DSS is the perfect time for families, residents and visitors to catch a performance of La Perle, the world-famous and awe-inspiring live show featuring acrobatics, stunts, music and much more. Until 4 September, the end of this year’s super DSS line-up, children under 12 years can enjoy complimentary entry to the show at Al Habtoor City when accompanied by a paying adult. UAE residents can also enjoy 20 per cent off the price of a ticket, with groups of four guests receiving 25 per cent off as part of a special DSS friends and family offer.
Image Credit: Supplied
17 of 17
DSS DINE & WIN: The super DSS Dine & Win promotion will keep end foodies well fed and very happy until the end of the festival, on 4 September. Customers who spend Dh100 in selected restaurants will be in with a chance of bagging Zomato membership and RAK Bank gift cards loaded with Dh200. Restaurants and cafes taking part in Dine & Win can be found in malls including: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall and Shurooq Community Centre. Diners and families can also visit venues at Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51 and Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The promotion runs from July 10 until the third day of Eid.
Image Credit: Supplied