VISIT THE NEW INFINITY DES LUMIERES: Infinity des Lumieres is a digital art theatre that offers a multi-sensory and vibrant journey presented through the art of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, DannyRose Studio’s Dreamed Japan "The Images of the floating world", and Thomas Vanz’s fully digital creation, Verse. Spread over an impressive 2,700 square metres, Infinity des Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven artistic platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images. Above, visitors look at projected paintings and drawings at the Van Gogh exhibit. As a magnificent, one-of-a-kind experience, Van Gogh's famed artwork surges with life. Vibrant colours and delicate patterns waltz and swirl to fascinating music, flowing ingeniously overbroad, inventive environments and engaging all of your senses, thanks to pioneering digital technology. Infinity des Lumières is located inside Dubai Mall on Level 2, near Galleries Lafayette. People of all ages are welcome. Children under 3 can enter for free. Children between 3 to 13 years pay Dh50 and Adults above 14 years are priced at Dh100.
Image Credit: Supplied
WALK THROUGH A RAINSTORM IN SHARJAH: Visitors to the Rain Room in Sharjah can enjoy a rain-like downpour — without getting wet. The surreal experience is made possible by motion sensors that hold back the nonstop ‘rain’ where visitors stand or walk. The arrangement means you are continuously, and closely, surrounded by falling water wherever you are and wherever you move inside the installation, located besides Al Majarrah Park, off Al Sharq Street. Tickets are priced at Dh25 for adults and Dh15 for kids and students.
Image Credit:
AQUAVENTURE WATERPARK: Visit Aquaventure Waterpark, the world’s largest waterpark, and get your pulse racing on over 30 slides and attractions, including the newly opened Trident Tower, which is home to a number of record-breaking slides. UAE residents can avail an incredible 40 per cent off Aquaventure Waterpark, with a Day Pass starting from Dh169 per person, and a Super Pass, which also offers access to the Lost Chambers Aquarium, from Dh189 per person this summer.
Image Credit:
YOGA IN THE SKY: Everyone knows that exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy. The View at The Palm, the 360 observation deck, is hosting weekly yoga sessions with 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, every Tuesday and Friday from 7am to 8am. In partnership with Core Direction, one of Dubai’s leading fitness, health and wellness companies, yogis can now find their zen at a 60-minute vinyasa yoga session at the observation deck on level 52 at The Palm Tower. For Dh149 per person, guests can practice body balance, breathing and relaxation techniques from the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah.
Image Credit: Supplied
KAYAK MOVIE NIGHT AT THE LOUVRE: Imagine gliding through the gentle waters around Louvre Abu Dhabi while watching an amazing ‘screening on the water’ movie from your Kayak. For a limited time, you can now book a special kayaking tour that includes the screening of ‘Virtuos Virtuell’ projected onto the museum walls. Part of the current exhibition exploring abstract art and calligraphy, this short film examines the relationship between abstract forms and music and sees beautiful abstract ink drawings appear from nowhere. Whether you book in the late afternoon, at sunset or at night, this is an extraordinary combination of architecture, the waterside setting, kayaking and cinema that should not be missed. Prices start from Dh168 for two hours and includes board rental, bottled water and a fruit salad.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/seahawk
DINNER AND A SHOW AT BILLIONAIRE: Billionaire Dubai’s is a great ‘dinner and show’ night out in Dubai. With multiple live acts, from solo performances to daring feats of strength and balance complete with an Italian and Asian inspired dining menu. Located in Business Bay’s Taj Hotel, Billionaire Dubai is a very see-and-be-seen crowd of dress-to-impress clientele. The immersive-experience concept features international acts as well as a fantastic dining offering that includes wagyu beef tacos, crispy calamari, the namesake Billionaire Maki roll, and truffle pizza along with must-have star items like the Maltagliati with lobster, miso-marinated black cod, and the Wagyu beef filet, straight off the Josper grill. Prices start from Dh600 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
SPEND THE DAY BY THE POOL: Cove Beach offers Dubai residents an idyllic all-day beach lounge. With a soft white sandy beach, blue water and open lounge spaces, the venues beach facilities are a lavish retreat. Featuring authentic Mediterranean Riviera flavours, from Provence to Tuscany, the restaurant at Cove Beach serves a modern twist on traditional tastes at their beachside restaurant. With fresh ingredient-driven dishes, Cove beach offers food from the South of France to Italy with highlighted signature dishes. Grilled seafood, homemade pasta and a prepared selection of vegetarian dishes. Dh200 per person, which is fully redeemable against F&B on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Dh200 per person, with Dh100 redeemable against F&B on Friday and Saturday.
Image Credit:
VISIT THE SNOW CINEMA: This immersive cinematic experience allows guests to enjoy the magic of movies surrounded by real snow on the slopes of the world’s best indoor ski resort. The Snow Cinema will host several screenings a day during the summer months and guests can sit back and relax on lounge-style seating while watching their favourite movies on the big screen. The line-up includes family-friendly films as well as a slate of anticipated new releases. Ticket prices for Snow Cinema start at Dh100 per person and include admission as well as an F&B package consisting of a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and popcorn (salt or caramel). Guests can also enjoy restaurant-quality cuisine and have it delivered directly to their seats by ordering using a QR Code.
Image Credit: Supplied
CHECK OUT THE SHOW AT LA PERLE: LA PERLE: Enjoy an unforgettable performance at La Perle, a live, immersive performance and the first permanent show in the region. Located in Al Habtoor City, the show takes place in a unique purpose-built aqua theatre which holds a huge 2.7 million litres of water. Get set for an evening packed with inspiring stunts, stunning artistic displays, special effects and dazzling imagery. Tickets this summer start at Dh169 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
LAUGH OUT LOUD AT THE SELFIE KINGDOM: The Selfie Kingdom (TSK), Dubai’s first-ever dedicated selfie museum, has opened its doors for photo/selfie enthusiasts of all ages. Located Close to the Expo 2020 site, TSK is an interactive space that aims to inspire creativity, art, design and promote digital content. The hub currently features 15 pop-up rooms with vibrant and unique backdrops/props and proper lighting offering guests a photo-worthy experience. The rooms would be remodelled every few months to provide a fresh immersive photo-friendly set-up. In addition, it will feature interesting exhibits/ installations from various artists, designers and innovators for visitors to enjoy. Location: Daytona House, Office 101, Motor City, Dubai. Cost: Dh55 per person per hour. Timings: Daily from 11am to 11pm.
Image Credit: