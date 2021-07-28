1 of 7
SUNDAY: Zero Gravity. Ladies get free pool and beach access, as well as one welcome beverage, goodie bags, and poolside pampering from guest beauty brands, every Sunday and Tuesday. Get a tan by spending a peaceful morning in the sun with a book or your best girlfriends.
Image Credit:
2 of 7
MONDAY: Argentina Grill. Every Monday ladies can enjoy three complimentary beverages from 6pm to 12am or unlimited beverages for Dh99. This offer is only available at Argentina Grill La Mer. Upgrade your ladies night by ordering off the menu where meats are cooked using the traditional Asado grill method.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
TUESDAY: Hotel Cartagena. Every Tuesday from 5.30pm to 12am Hotel Cartagena invites ladies of Dubai to tap into their inner free spirit at a weekly ladies night. The venue offers four complimentary beverages (two upon arrival and two if you order a main). Ladies also get 30 per cent off main dishes. Expect South American tunes and carnival-style dancers
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
WEDNESDAY: Weslodge. Whether you’re in the mood to party, relax, an after-work sundowner or just to have dinner with your girlfriends, ladies can enjoy Weslodge Saloon’s stylish interiors and award-winning menu every Wednesday from 5.30pm until 12am. Serving up 360-degree views of the downtown Dubai skyline from the 68th-floor girlfriends can catch up in a relaxed setting with a selection of food and beverages. Weslodge Saloon Ladies Night with 30 per cent off on all main dishes and four beverages upon ordering mains. (two upon arrival and two if you order a main).
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
THURSDAY: Yalumba Ladies Night Indulge in the Royal Treatment with a dining feast and a quartet of house beverages fit for a Queen. Ladies receive four complimentary beverages from the Yalumba Grapery or choose one of the two packages. Ladies can also upgrade to an international buffet package with free-flowing soft beverages for Dh85 or house beverages for Dh130.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
FRIDAY: Boudoir. Decadent yet stylish, this hot venue is the ultimate ladies night experience on Friday. Their weekly event ‘Flex Friday’ offers complimentary drinks for ladies from 8pm to 11pm.
Image Credit: Courtesy of Boudoir Dubai
7 of 7
SATURDAY: Lighthous. Located at the M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, this stylish venue offers a fantastic ladies night deal. In addition to Afrobeat, RnB, and Arabic music ladies can enjoy unlimited beverages from 9pm to 3am.
Image Credit: Courtesy of M Hotel Downtown by Millennium