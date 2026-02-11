Ministry grants 100% exemption to people of determination to support business growth
Dubai: The UAE has approved a full exemption from commercial trademark service fees for people of determination, as part of efforts to support their economic participation and business development.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said the decision grants a 100 per cent waiver on trademark-related service charges for eligible beneficiaries holding an official people of determination card issued by the competent authorities.
The move is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and helping small enterprises grow by reducing regulatory costs, the ministry said.
Officials said the exemption forms part of broader government initiatives to empower people of determination and strengthen their role in the business sector through targeted incentives and facilitation measures.