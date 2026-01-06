He added that the concept is in line with global practice. “If you open a company in Germany, you are a German company. If you open a company in the UK, you are a UK company. In the same way, if you open a company here, you are a UAE company,” he said.

“When a company is established in the country, the company takes the status of an Emirati company. This already exists,” Al Marri said. “It does not grant citizenship to the owners. The company itself is recognised as a UAE company.”

“When it comes to being an Emirati company – when it comes to trade, when it comes to benefiting from the agreements that have been signed, for instance, the CEPAs – companies can benefit from that,” he said.

