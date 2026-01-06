GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Economy

New UAE law promotes granting of citizenship to companies - What it means, who it benefits

What does it mean to be an Emirati company? UAE Minister of Economy explains benefits

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
The UAE Minister of Economy clarified that the provision applies to the company itself, and not to its owners, shareholders or investors.
The UAE Minister of Economy clarified that the provision applies to the company itself, and not to its owners, shareholders or investors.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: An amendment to the UAE’s Commercial Companies Law is intended to further promote the granting of UAE “citizenship” to companies established in the country, including those in free zones and financial free zones – a move aimed at strengthening their identity as Emirati entities and improving their access to global markets.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stressed that the provision applies to the company itself, and not to its owners, shareholders or investors.

This clarification followed media questions about whether investors setting up businesses in the UAE could be granted citizenship under the new law.

“When a company is established in the country, the company takes the status of an Emirati company. This already exists,” Al Marri said. “It does not grant citizenship to the owners. The company itself is recognised as a UAE company.”

He added that the concept is in line with global practice. “If you open a company in Germany, you are a German company. If you open a company in the UK, you are a UK company. In the same way, if you open a company here, you are a UAE company,” he said.

How does Emirati status benefit companies?

Responding to a follow-up question from Gulf News on how Emirati status benefits businesses, Al Marri said the advantages are commercial and strategic, particularly in trade, incentives, and market access.

“When it comes to being an Emirati company – when it comes to trade, when it comes to benefiting from the agreements that have been signed, for instance, the CEPAs – companies can benefit from that,” he said.

“If local governments want to issue incentives for local companies, this covers that as well. There is a lot of benefit in that.”

The UAE has signed more than a dozen Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with countries including India, Türkiye, Indonesia, Israel, South Korea, Cambodia, Georgia, Colombia and Mauritius, with several more under negotiation.

These deals reduce or eliminate tariffs, ease customs procedures and open up new sectors, giving UAE-based companies preferential access to high-growth markets.

By being recognised as Emirati entities, companies can leverage these agreements more easily, enhance their credibility in international markets and strengthen their positioning in cross-border trade.

By reinforcing companies' Emirati identity, the government said it aims to strengthen national brands, enhance the credibility of UAE-based businesses abroad, and support their expansion into global markets.

“This is about positioning the UAE and UAE companies at the forefront of global trade and investment,” Al Marri said.

Applies to mainland and free zone companies

Notably, the amendment confirms that the Emirati status applies not only to mainland companies but also to those established in free zones and financial free zones.

“The amendments reaffirm that companies established in the UAE, including in free zones and financial free zones, enjoy UAE nationality,” Al Marri said. “This strengthens the country’s economic identity and global market access.”

Part of wider company law reforms

The comments were made during a media briefing on Federal Decree-Law No. (20) of 2025, which amends certain provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (32) of 2021 on Commercial Companies.

The new amendments form part of a broader overhaul of the UAE’s business legislation aimed at making the country one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment and entrepreneurship.

Key changes include:

  • Allowing multiple classes of shares in LLCs and joint stock companies

  • Permitting companies to transfer their registration between emirates and free zones without losing legal identity

  • Introducing more explicit rules for shareholder exits, mergers and acquisitions

  • Allowing free zone companies to open branches on the mainland

  • Introducing non-profit commercial companies

The Ministry of Economy expects the changes to boost company registrations and licenses by 10–15 per cent in the first year.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai tourismAbu DhabiRas Al Khaimah tourismUAE economy

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Jigar Sagar, investor-judge on The Final Pitch Dubai, addresses finalists during the show

The Discipline of the Final Pitch

1h ago2m read
Hassna Fadel, COO, Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone, receives the Best Free Zone for Startups & SMEs award from Captain Pradeep Singh, Founder and Chairman, Karma Developers, in the presence of Saska Macnab, Client Experience Manager, Christy El Khoury, Project Coordinator, Dr Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson, Emirates Environmental Group, Aparna Bajpai, Founder, BeingShe, and Vijay Vaghela, CEO, Gulf News

DSBFZ wins with fully digital SME-first ecosystem

3m read
New unified platform planned for all Dubai free zones

New unified platform planned for all Dubai free zones

2m read
Hamed Ahl, Head of Meydan Free Zone, in conversation with John Aguilar, creator and host of The Final Pitch Dubai, and participating founders

How Meydan Free Zone helps building a business

2m read