Ajman Free Zone Excellence Awards celebrate top partners in 2026

Event honoured partnerships powering Ajman Free Zone’s next growth chapter
The second edition of the Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) Excellence Awards returned in grand style, bringing together industry leaders, partners, and stakeholders for an evening dedicated to celebrating outstanding performance, collaboration, and growth.
Held at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, the event underscored Ajman Free Zone’s evolution as one of the UAE’s most established and forward-looking free zones. With a legacy spanning over 38 years since its establishment in 1988, AFZ has played a pivotal role in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape of the Northern Emirates and beyond. Today, it supports more than 25,000 businesses across 160 countries, reinforcing its position as a global business hub and a key contributor to the UAE’s economic diversification and competitiveness.
Recent accolades, including Free Zone of the Year and the Pioneering Free Zone Transformation Award, highlight AFZ’s continued commitment to innovation, progress, and excellence. Through its support of startups, SMEs, and international enterprises, AFZ contributes directly to the UAE’s broader economic vision, helping to drive trade, create jobs, and strengthen the country’s position as a regional and global business destination.
A key highlight of the evening was the leadership address by Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, who shared insights into AFZ’s journey, achievements, and vision for the future.
“When we launched the first edition, we did not anticipate this scale of success in recognising our partners’ contribution to the Ajman Free Zone growth story,” said Al Naqi. “Today, Ajman Free Zone holds a leading market share in the Northern Emirates in terms of new client acquisition, and our channel partners play a significant role in that growth.
“These events are an important platform for us. They allow us to continuously engage with our community, create value, and listen to feedback on challenges, opportunities, and suggestions. Community development sits at the heart of our approach, whether within our ecosystem or across our broader stakeholder framework,” Al Naqi said.
“We work on a vertically integrated model that brings channel partners and the wider business community closer together. It is important that our partners understand our latest progress, initiatives, and future direction. When they are clear on our strategy, it becomes easier for them to align their own plans with ours and grow alongside us,” he added.
The evening celebrated 25 award categories, recognising partners for excellence across financial performance, market expansion, operational efficiency, customer experience, innovation, and strategic collaboration. The awards shone a spotlight on the diverse contributions of AFZ’s partners, whose dedication and innovation help strengthen the UAE’s economy and foster a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The evening also provided a platform for networking and collaboration, allowing partners to explore new opportunities and reaffirm their commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and businesses at every stage of growth.
The Ajman Free Zone Excellence Awards have firmly established themselves as a highlight of the UAE business calendar, showcasing how strategic partnerships, innovation, and operational excellence contribute not only to AFZ’s success but also to the sustainable growth of the UAE economy.
QUICK PLUS FOR BUSINESS CONSULTANTS - Top Grossing Partner
RADIANT BIZ MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY - Highest Volume Sales Partner
A & A ASSOCIATES - Fastest Growth Partner
PARAMOUNT ZONE - Strategic Partner of the Year
FORTUNE FIRST SETUP BUSINESSMEN ADMINISTRATIVE LLC - Strategic Growth Partner
SHURAA MANAGEMENT & CONSULTANCY - Best Cross-Selling Partner
HMT FZE (OFFSHORE) - Best Offshore Partner
SERV CORPS CORPORATE SERVICES - High-Value Client Sales Contribution
CSP FZC - Operational Excellence Award
MAKATEB BUSINESS CENTER LLC - Top Sector Contributor
E FIRST ELITE BUSINESS SERVICES LLC - Growth Partner of the Year
7 STARS DIAMOND BUSINESSMEN SERVICES LLC - The Rising Force Award
SWIFT HUB - Customer Experience Uplift Award
GOLDEN KEY FZE - Momentum Award – High-Velocity Growth
YES PINOY - Niche Market Sales Leader
FIRM ZONE BUSINESSMEN SERVICES LLC - Excellence in Operational Progress
DHANGUARD CONSULTANCY - Best Partner-Led Expansion Initiative
SMART BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC - Operational Excellence Award
KINZAAD CORPORATE SERVICE PROVIDER LLC - Emerging Partner of the Year
IRFAN INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANCY - Early-Stage Growth Partner
TXTK TAXTECH SERVICE LLC - Best International Office – China
HAWK EYE DOCUMENTS CLEARING SERVICES FZE LLC - Best Large Sized Deals Contributor
CATNYX CONSULTANTS FZE - Sales Expansion Contribution
AVYANCO BUSINESS CONSULTANCY LLC - Excellence in Market Expansion
ACHIEVERS ZONE MARKETING MANAGEMENT - Consistent Sales Performance
