Ajman Free Zone Excellence Awards celebrate top partners in 2026

Held at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, the event underscored Ajman Free Zone’s evolution as one of the UAE’s most established and forward-looking free zones. With a legacy spanning over 38 years since its establishment in 1988, AFZ has played a pivotal role in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape of the Northern Emirates and beyond. Today, it supports more than 25,000 businesses across 160 countries, reinforcing its position as a global business hub and a key contributor to the UAE’s economic diversification and competitiveness.