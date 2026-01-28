MAIR Group expands portfolio with Dh295m acquisition of KEZAD logistics warehouses

Abu Dhabi: MAIR Group PJSC (ADX: MAIR) ("MAIR" or the "Group"), a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, announced today that it has entered into an Agreement with AD Ports Group to acquire KEZAD Logistics Park – KLP Free Zone 3 (FZ3), a free zone industrial and logistics group of warehouses, executed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Makani Real Estate.