GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

MAIR Group expands portfolio with Dh295m acquisition of KEZAD logistics warehouses

The acquisition is aligned with Makani Real Estate’s expansion strategy

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
MAIR Group expands portfolio with Dh295m acquisition of KEZAD logistics warehouses

Abu Dhabi: MAIR Group PJSC (ADX: MAIR) ("MAIR" or the "Group"), a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, announced today that it has entered into an Agreement with AD Ports Group to acquire KEZAD Logistics Park – KLP Free Zone 3 (FZ3), a free zone industrial and logistics group of warehouses, executed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Makani Real Estate.

Located within KEZAD Al Ma’mourah, KLP Free Zone 3 benefits from proximity to Khalifa Port and direct access to major transport corridors, providing efficient connectivity to regional and international markets.

The transaction comprises the acquisition of the warehouses together with a land lease under an extendable 50-year Musataha arrangement, with a total deal value of Dh295 million, payable over a two-year period, including an upfront payment of Dh74 million.

KLP Free Zone 3 spans a total land area of 128,451 square metres, with 59,822 square metres of gross leasable area across four purpose-built blocks designed to support a range of industrial and logistics activities.

“The transaction reflects MAIR Group’s disciplined approach to portfolio expansion through selective investments in income-generating commercial real estate assets," said Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and Group CEO, MAIR Group. "It reinforces Makani Real Estate’s role within the Group and aligns with our focus on long-term shareholders’ value.”

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Thumbay Group launches 'Thumbay Cares' initiative

Thumbay Group launches 'Thumbay Cares' initiative

2m read
Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman, West Zone Group.

The visionary behind West Zone Group's retail empire

1m read
The amendments to the laws are expected to increase company registrations by 10–15 per cent in the first year and support the country’s goal of reaching two million companies by the end of the decade.

How UAE free zone companies can operate in mainland

3m read
Dubai introduces a new public parking zone

Dubai introduces a new public parking zone

2m read