Countdown begins for Landmark Group's Beat Diabetes Family Event 2026

As the day draws closer, Landmark Group is inviting families across the UAE to take part in the 16th Beat Diabetes Family Event, happening on Sunday, February 8 at Za’abeel Park, as part of the UAE’s Year of the Family.

The annual community event, held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, brings together individuals of all ages to promote diabetes awareness, early detection, and healthier lifestyles through movement, education and shared action.

All proceeds, from event registrations and donations collected across Landmark Group stores in the UAE, will be directed to Al Jalila Foundation to support diabetes research and treatment, ensuring long-term community impact.

This year’s programme features a dedicated Family Zone with carnival games, trampolines, soft play areas, and healthy food and drink options. Visitors will also have the chance to win vouchers from Dinosaur Park and Fantasy Park.

A comprehensive Health Zone offering influenza vaccinations, blood glucose testing, blood pressure measurement, nutrition consultations, and health education will be set up, and you can experience an energetic Fitness Zone with cross-training challenges, Zumba sessions, and the chance to win a one-month Fitness First membership.

The Sports Zone will host football and volleyball activities, with teams registering on-site, alongside engaging brand activations including fun challenges and giveaways, AI robot caricature creation, a Ramadan lounge, and basketball activities.

Ahmed Al Derazi, VP and Head of Corporate Communications and CSR, Landmark Group, said: “Over 16 years, the Beat Diabetes Family Event has grown into a movement that brings together government, partners, communities, and families around a shared purpose, supported by the generosity of our customers. Ultimately, the event is about far more than a family day out - it is a powerful platform for awareness, early action, and education around a condition that affects millions. This year, our partners and sponsors are elevating the experience further with new and engaging activations designed to inspire healthier lifestyles for everyone, making the collective impact even more significant.”

Fawzia Fareedoun, Director of the Community Sports Section, said: “Dubai Sports Council is proud to support this flagship community event, which advances our mission to enhance public health and awareness, strengthen social well-being, and embed sport as a way of life to fight conditions like diabetes more effectively. Aligning with the Year of the Family, the initiative brings individuals and families together and reflects our commitment to healthier, more active communities.”

Come join us for a fun-filled day, where, together, we ‘Step into a healthier tomorrow’.

When: 8 February, 8 am – 1 pm

Where: Za’abeel Park, Gate 3, Dubai

Parking: Shuttle buses will be provided from the multi-story parking at the Max Metro Station to Zabeel Park

What: 2km community walk | Free health checks | Family-friendly activities

Register now: www.beatdiabetes.me

Please follow https://www.instagram.com/beat.diabetes/ for regular updates on the event activities, facilities, and logistics.